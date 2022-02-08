Save £100 off these excellent Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling earbuds

If you're after great sounding noise cancelling earbuds for less, ideally a pair that's in a higher tier than budget earbuds, then this excellent Amazon discount on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ earbuds is well worth a look.

Right now, you can buy a pair of the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ noise cancelling earbuds for just £249.99, almost a £100 saving off the £349 retail price. Not only that, but it's the biggest discount we've ever seen for the buds, at least at Amazon.

Today's best Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ noise cancelling headphones: £349 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £99.01 – The Beoplay EQ noise cancelling headphones not only pack great sound, they've also got a premium, wear resistant finish that's a step above less expensive earbuds. If you're in the market for a higher end pair of buds, then the Beoplay EQ come highly recommended from us.

Typically, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ noise cancelling earbuds are a touch on the expensive side to wholeheartedly recommend. That's especially true as competing buds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Apple AirPods Pro sound just as good – if not better – and have comparable price points. However, a near £100 discount for the Beoplay EQ makes a purchase easier to stomach, and well worth the investment at that.

The buds' excellent noise cancellation also ensures you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts with much less cut-in from background noises. And while the 6 to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge isn't exactly stellar, the wonderfully designed charging case can provide even more via fast charging, keeping your buds juiced up when you need it most.

