Save over £100 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in this limited time deal

For a limited time, you can get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 on sale for £789 from Currys PC World. That's a discount of £110, and an enticing price for the tablet-laptop hybrid.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on offer features a 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and includes 128GB of super-fast storage, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor. This deal doesn't include Microsoft's Surface Type Cover, Mouse or Pen, though, so you'll need to purchase them separately.



Currys PC World is also giving consumers a 1 in 20 chance to win their money back on all laptops over £349, so this deal qualifies for the promotion. You can also get free next day delivery when you enter the code FREENEXTDAYDEL at checkout.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: £899 £789 at Currys PC World

