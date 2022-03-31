Save a huge 25% off the Fitbit Luxe, TechRadar's top-rated fitness tracker

Amazon has slashed the price of the Fitbit Luxe to just £98 for a limited time – a saving of 25%, and the cheapest we've ever seen it.

The Fitbit Luxe is an excellent little fitness watch to help you get more active and make healthier choices – in fact, it currently holds the top spot in our guides to the best Fitbits and the best fitness trackers. Not only does it accurately track your daily activity, heart rate, sleep, and workout stats, it's also a stylish little number that's comfortable to wear day and night.

When we tested it, we particularly appreciated its vivid colour OLED screen, which is a big step up from the monochrome displays of devices like the Fitbit Inspire 2, and makes it much easier to see your vital stats at a glance.

Recently, rumours have begun to circulate that Fitbit might soon unveil the Fitbit Luxe 2, but we think that's unlikely. The original Luxe has barely been out a year, and it's easily among the best activity bands available today. We think it's much more plausible that Fitbit is working on a new entry-level device to replace the Fitbit Inspire 2. We're keeping our ear to to ground for news, and will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

