The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals in February 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals will put you ahead of the tech progression without putting you out of pocket. Get the best foldable phone at a great price with these top Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals.

Foldable smartphones are still a relatively new technology and, as such, you'll pay a premium for the right to own that tech. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is very expensive indeed so finding the best deals is going to make a big difference.

That said you may be able to find some great prices on the older Fold now that the new model is here, but it has numerous issues that the Fold 2 fixes, and is no longer sold officially.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 2 is priced at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the leader in this still niche market. It's truly future-proof, not only with that mighty 7.2-inch QXGA+ 120Hz fold out inner screen but also another 6.2-inch front screen and all the speed of 5G connectivity. You also get a triple rear camera with a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP setup and a dual front camera system with 10MP + 10MP lenses.

The 4,500mAh battery is good for a full day of use in real world scenarios and thanks to 25W Super Fast Charging gets juiced up quickly over USB-C but can also 11W fast charge wirelessly as well as reverse charge for Galaxy Buds Live, for example.

The new hinge is worth a mention as it not only lets you fold the phone open and shut but also lets you lock it open. This ranges from 75 to 115 degrees, making it ideal to setup as a screen for movie viewing or for snapping selfies with the rear cameras without the need for a tripod.

This phone packs in a Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU with a whopping 12GB of RAM which makes that Android 10 OS buttery smooth. Ideal for apps that reorganise intelligently to suit the folded out screen format.

Compare Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review in brief A very expensive phone with a unique fold out display Specifications Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: QXGA+ Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera: 10MP + 10MP Weight: 282g OS: Android 10 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB External storage: No Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to buy + Much bigger front Cover Display + Refined second-gen hinge + Improved split-screen software Reasons to avoid - As expensive as phones come - Lacks Samsung’s best cameras - No microSD card slot

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 takes all the faults of the first generation and fixes them to deliver a truly impressive folding phone that is future-proof. With 5G, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU and 12GB of RAM, this has plenty of power and those cameras in the rear at 12MP on each of the three lenses make this a great phone without compromise.

The price is high as this is very much an early adopter device still. While the OS is impressive there are still only a few apps built to auto adapt to that fold out screen style. That said, this is ideal for a web browser where you get a more tablet-like interface on opening.

Battery life is good with an all day ability, wireless and reverse charging. Aside from a lack of waterproofing and external storage, this phone does it all and makes a big statement when doing it.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy the device SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £1,799 this phone costs far more than most others out there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals only come in one storage size (256GB) so you don't have to worry about trying to choose which model to go for, if SIM-free is the way for you simply grab it at its cheapest price or from a retailer you trust.

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.