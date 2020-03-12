The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals in March 2020

It feels like Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals are an option we didn't really need but now that the phone's here, flexing its high-end specs and low-end price tag, we're certainly glad to finally have it.

Editor's Pick Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB... Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Network: ID

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

1GB data upfront £29.99 £25.99 /mth View Deal at ID Mobile

As the name suggests, this is aiming at being the condensed version of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Taking all of the most important features, keeping a similar design and even adding some new stuff here and there.

For those Android aficionados out there, you might be thinking that this just sounds like the Samsung Galaxy S10e...and while it does certainly bear a resemblance, we promise it's not. While similar, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals have managed to drop the price even further than Samsung's affordable S10e.

And despite this lower price tag, closer to the A series, this Lite version of the handset is surprisingly powerful. It has a larger battery than any of Samsung's devices from last year, a brand new camera set-up and a screen larger than the Galaxy S10 Plus.

While it is an AMOLED display, it only reaches Full HD+, skipping out the S10's curved screen and leaving you with a display similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10e. Its processing power won't quite match the likes of other 2020 releases but will still be plenty for most users.

So who is Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals for? Anyone really who wants a flagship phone experience without the cost. It takes a lot of Samsung's best, drops some features here and there and leaves you with the best of both worlds (just don't expect it to match the quality of Samsung Galaxy S20 deals).

Compare Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review in brief

Samsung's popular S10 at a condensed lower price

Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 48 + 12 + 5MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 186g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh

Reduced cost

Hefty battery capacity

Impressive rear camera set-up

Similar to the S10e

We loved the Samsung Galaxy S10, we just weren't massive fans of the accompanying price tag. This handset takes all of the best bits (and even improves on some) while bringing the price tag down.

It's packing a 6.7-super AMOLED display, keeping up Samsung's high-end screens even at the lower price, a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset and even a 4500mAh battery - larger than the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. And that's all before you get to the new suite of camera lenses.

Our only major complaint with this handset is that we don't really know where it fits in. Samsung's budget and mid-range section has quickly become crowded what with the Galaxy S10e, the wide-range of Galaxy A devices and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, making it hard to know which of the many similar handsets works for you.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review