Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are currently at very low prices on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new flagship then you could do a whole lot worse than the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus, and right now you can get a great deal on either one of them.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB is currently available for just £633 at Amazon, down from an RRP of £799, while the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is £739, down from £899.

Those are in Prism Black and from third-party sellers, but in both cases they have a high rating on Amazon, so you should be in safe hands.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10 it’s a saving of £166 or 21%, while for the Galaxy S10 Plus it’s a saving of £160 or 18%.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for £633 at Amazon

Originally £799, this is a great price for Samsung's main 2019 flagship, especially if you don't need the larger screen of the Galaxy S10 Plus.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB for £739 at Amazon

Originally £899, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the biggest and best flagship phones of 2019, with a 6.4-inch screen and a great triple-lens camera, so at this reduced price it's definitely worth grabbing.View Deal

The two Galaxy S10 models take joint top spot on our best smartphones of 2019 list, so with this much money off they’re something of a steal.

Before you take the plunge though it’s worth bearing in mind that Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner and we’re expecting major sales at Amazon and elsewhere. There’s no guarantee that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus will be included but it’s likely.

That said, they still not might end up any cheaper than they are now, so whether you wait or buy, it’s a bit of a gamble, but that’s something to consider. We’ll be sure to bring you all the major deals we hear about on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and in the run up.