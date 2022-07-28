On the market for a new portable speaker? Preferably one that's waterproof and boasts a decent battery life?

Enter the Anker Soundcore Mini 3, which is currently 29% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just £24.99 (opens in new tab) from £34.99 – but if you want to take advantage of this fantastic deal, we wouldn't wait too long.

This £10 difference is quite an eye-opener, and as long as the black colorway suits (the blue, silver and red finishes are still full price) this thing boasts an exceptional 15 hours of playtime, making it both a capable waterproof speaker and one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we've seen in some time.

The Anker Soundcore Mini 3's IPX7 rating that means it can be safely submerged in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes and, although we haven't had the pleasure of testing it ourselves, at this new low price it's a solid steal.

Today's best value cheap Bluetooth speaker deal

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Mini 3 £35 £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – save £10

This cute little Bluetooth speaker comes fully-waterproofed and boasting a 360-degree soundstage that should still work for a picnic or garden party – and at this price, it's a steal.

As we said, it's not a model we've had the pleasure of inviting into our lives for a thorough trial, but for less than a round of drinks in London, you really can't go far wrong here.

The Anker Soundcore Mini 3 is a 6W speaker, so although not a natural best party speaker contender, it'll certainly serve you well for a picnic at the park. And if anyone you know already has one, Anker's PartyCast technology means you can link 100+ Mini 3s (or any Soundcore PartyCast speakers) to beef up the volume. And that cute strap means you'll never drop it!

Our advice? Given how well Anker's other products are performing – check out the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 for reference – it's little money well spent.