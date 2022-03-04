The best PS5 racing wheel deals for Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 prides itself on authenticity, so there's nothing like swapping your controller for a proper racing wheel to give yourself a more authentic experience when bombing it around the race track. That's why we've put together a hand-picked selection of the best PS5 racing wheel deals that are compatible with the new sim racer and available to buy today.

We've included a wide range of options, so we've got you covered whether you just need a simple steering wheel to get started, or want a more premium accessory that's designed with high-quality components and comes with advanced features such as force feedback. Here are today's lowest prices on a handful of the best racing wheels, all of which are compatible with the PS5.

PS5 racing wheel deals

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech has been the leader when it comes to racing wheels for about the last two decades, so it makes sense that its current-gen accessory is another surefire hit. The Logitech G923 is well built, with premium flourishes such as the leather stitching on the wheel and metal pedals for added durability. The Trueforce force feedback is a huge plus, too, as it delivers haptic feedback that better simulates the feeling of the road beneath you in your hands.

While it is a pricey racing wheel, you do get a lot for your money in terms of quality and features, making it a significant step up from its cheaper rivals. It launched for $399.99 / £349.99 but now usually sits at around the $299.99 / £299.99 mark. It's rarely less than this as well and we don't expect many reductions in the near future given the increased popularity over the coming months. If you're willing to spend to get a superior driving experience, the Logitech G923 is well worth the investment.

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

The Thrustmaster T248 sits in the same $300 / £300 price bracket as the Logitech G923, so what are the main differences between the two? The main one is the force feedback technology. The T248 uses a hybrid belts and gears system to deliver feedback, which creates a strong overall effect but lacks the fidelity and precision of the Trueforce tech in the Logitech G923 for supported games - such as Gran Turismo 7. For games that don't have this feature, you won't lose any benefits, then.

There are other positives too, including the leather-wrapped wheel and magnetic metal pedals that offer a more premium finish. Plus, there's also a neat dashboard display that has a selection of 20 different modes to show key car or race information.

As mentioned, the price is usually in a similar range to our top pick - sometimes a little more expensive, but equally sometimes a lot less. It's currently a lot more in the US, without only a small $50 drop from the normal price of $399.99 - so we'd suggest the Logitech for the better deal there. Those in the UK can get a much better offer, though, as we've seen it as low as £269.99 - that's around £30 less than the Logitech above. It's a worthwhile saving to consider if the limited-use Trueforce tech isn't a big selling point for you - especially if you play more racers that do not support it.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Before the G923, there was the Logitech G29. And while this racing wheel is a little older, it's still a fantastic choice for anyone who wants some high-quality controls, without having to pay as much for the newer tech. There's still a metal core and leather stitching over the points of contact on the wheel to give a more premium feel, as well as metal plates on the pedals to ensure they're solid.

What you do lose over the G923 is the Trueforce force feedback. Instead, the feedback on the G29 uses a completely gear-based system, which provides a strong effect, but the feeling is less natural and smooth, so it could take you out of the experience. You don't have these issues with more premium wheels by Fanatec and Thrustmaster, but these are the compromises that come with the lower price.

Years ago, it was possible to pick up one of these for as low as £129.99 in the UK, but Gran Turismo 7's popularity has driven up prices - even on older tech. It's a shame, but you're now looking for a price of around $250 / £200 as a good deal for today's standards.

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

Thrustmaster is a big name in the world of racing wheels, with a variety of different accessories available. What makes the Thrustmaster T150 such a good budget choice is that it packs in many of the benefits of the more expensive T300, but at half the price. Take the force feedback, which uses a combined gears and belts system to deliver strong force feedback at a much lower cost.

What do you lose by spending less, though? Well, the Thrustmaster T150 feels cheaper. It's the abundance of plastic, from the flimsy and low-resistance all-plastic pedals to the wheel exterior. It may not have the luxury touch, then, but it does still pack a lot in for the price, making it a strong budget option.

(Image credit: Hori)

5. Hori Apex Racing Wheel The cheapest PS5 racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 Rotation: 270 degrees | Feedback type: N/A | Drive type: Belt £119.99 View Deal at Amazon Relatively low price Easy to use Adjustable settings Lacks many features

The Hori Apex is a relatively basic PS5 racing wheel, especially when compared to all the other options in our guide. By putting the list of features side-by-side, you can quickly see where the biggest gaps are with the Hori Apex: fewer degrees of rotation, so much plastic, no force feedback - it's a very stripped-down choice.

But, what really sets it apart from the rest is the cost. With a recommended price of $119 / £119, it's the cheapest racing wheel we recommend, and regularly on sale for over 50% less than the others on this page.

Of course, it comes with some considerable compromises. It may not offer the most authentic driving experience, but if you just want something basic to elevate Gran Turismo 7 beyond your controller, the Hori Apex is the most affordable place to start.

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

Lastly, here's the Thrustmaster T-GT 2. So many elements have been designed with power, performance and accuracy in mind – from the real-time force feedback to the high-quality manufacturing. It also includes components from the automotive industry for an authentic touch, while years of collaboration with Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital ensures an emphasis on the features that matter to the series.

But all this come at an extreme cost. With an RRP of $799 / £699, the T-GT 2 is a substantial investment. This is a PS5 racing wheel that is likely out of price range for most – but it does boast advanced features that deliver an incredibly realistic driving experience, for anyone who can justify the cash.

