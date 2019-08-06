New Apple AirPods drop to their lowest ever price at Amazon

If you're in the market for a pair of the new Apple AirPods (2019), today could be your lucky day – the true wireless earbuds are currently at their lowest ever price over at Amazon UK.

The price of the AirPods with the wireless charging case has been slashed by £30, representing a discount of 15% – that may not sound like much, but it's the best deal we've seen so far, beating the discounts we saw on Amazon Prime Day in July.

Unfortunately, this discount is only available to UK customers, and only applies to the version with the wireless charging case.

If you're in the US, Amazon is currently selling the new AirPods with wireless charging case for $179, which is a discount of 10% off the original retail price. That's not the lowest price we've seen though – on Amazon Prime Day 2019, they dropped to $169.99.

While we don't expect to see such a low price in the US for a while, it could be worth holding off until Black Friday 2019 on November 29 before buying the Apple earbuds – if you're not in a rush to get hold of them of course.

Check out the deals below:

The best Apple AirPod (2019) deal in the UK

The best Apple AirPod (2019) deal in the US

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case £199 £179 at Amazon

It's not the best AirPods deal we've seen, but you can still save $20 on the true wireless earbuds at Amazon, which is nothing to be sniffed at. Of course, you could also wait until Black Friday to see if that price drops beyond those we saw on Amazon Prime Day earlier this year.View Deal

Should I buy the Apple AirPods (2019)?

The new AirPods sport a completely different headphone chip to the originals; the new H1 chip improves connectivity and battery life, and allows for a new ‘Hey Siri’ voice activation feature, while the wireless charging case means you can use a Qi-compatible charging mat to power the case, rather than sticking a cable into the Lightning charging port in the bottom of the case.

Aside from that, the upgraded AirPods (2019) are largely the same as the original AirPods, with no improvement to sound quality or design.

If wireless charging and voice-activated assistance doesn't appeal to you, we wouldn't recommend spending money on upgrading your existing AirPods – after all, the AirPods 2 could be right around the corner.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

We've heard rumors about noise-canceling and even waterproof true wireless earbuds for nearly a year at this point and now some analysts are saying that they'll arrive by the end of this year or, at the very latest, early on in 2020.

With new iPhone 11 expected to launch in mid-September, the AirPods 2 release date could well coincide with this – although, we're not sure this is likely so soon after the original AirPods were upgraded.

So, if you need a pair of true wireless buds straight away, these AirPod deals could be a great way to get your hands on a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds at a discount.

If they don't take your fancy after all, don't forget to check out our roundup of the best Apple AirPods alternatives you can buy.

Today's best Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2019) deals ? Reduced Price £199 £169 View £179.99 View Deal ends Fri, Aug 9 £199 View £199 View Show More Deals

Via Trusted Reviews