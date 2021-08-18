New Kindle deals at Amazon include the Paperwhite for its lowest price ever

A new wave of Kindle deals is now available in both the US and UK at Amazon, featuring some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the popular ereader.

The best offer is on the Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently discounted by $50 and repeating its lowest ever Prime Day price of $79.99. Meanwhile, UK bookworms can get the Kindle Paperwhite for £69.99 – that's £50 off the normal price and an even better deal than we saw over Prime Day this year.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a couple of useful upgraded features compared to the standard model. There's a higher resolution 300dpi screen that fervent readers will appreciate for the clearer and superior reading experience. The Paperwhite also has a waterproof design that should give you added peace of mind if you like to flick through a book in the bath, at the beach or by the pool.

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the Paperwhite or your reading habits are a bit more sporadic, you could save yourself a bit of cash and pick up the standard Kindle while it's reduced to $64.99 in the US and £54.99 in the UK.

It's not quite the cheapest Kindle deal we've ever seen (that was when it was reduced to $54.99/£49.99 for Prime Day), but that's still a decent $25/£15 discount off the usual price and great value for one of the best ereaders.

Plus, with every one of these Kindle deals, you can also sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With this, you get access to over two million ebooks as part of your subscription to pick and choose from. Keep in mind that'll you'll need to cancel your membership before those 90 days are up or it will be auto-renewed for another month at the regular price of $9.99.

Whichever one you go for, know you'll be getting one of the best cheap Kindle deals we've seen this year.

Today's best Kindle deals in the US

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – Here's another chance to grab the Prime Day deal on the Kindle Paperwhite as it's back down to an all-time low price once more. Definitely worth the upgrade over the basic model if your budget stretches that far for the higher resolution screen and waterproof design.

Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 – The cheapest Kindle model available, this is a basic but capable ereader for a budget price. We've seen the Kindle for $10 less than this as recently as Prime Day, but $25 off is still a great offer if you missed it back in June.

Kindle Kids: $109.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $35 – This special Kindle Kids edition includes a 10th Gen Kindle, a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books and a 2-year guarantee – that's about $219 of value in total. This latest offer is $10 shy of the price drop we saw over Prime Day but still one of the more substantial Kindle Kids deals.

Today's best Kindle deals in the UK

Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite discount is actually £10 more than the price it fell to on Prime Day, making this the cheapest the ereader has even been in the UK. It's a terrific price for the worthwhile step up from the basic Kindle model as the high resolution screen will dramatically improve your reading experience.

Kindle: £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – If you're a regular reader, the extra £15 for the Paperwhite model is likely a worthwhile investment. However, this is an excellent price for the standard Kindle for those looking to spend as little as possible – it's only ever been £5 less over Prime Day.

Kindle Kids: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 – Here's an excellent value bundle for the younger readers in your life. Repeating the all-time low price we saw over Prime Day, you'll get a 10th Gen Kindle, a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books and a 2-year guarantee.

More of the best Kindle deals

