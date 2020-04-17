The best iPhone SE deals to pre-order now: the best prices on the 2020 device

iPhone SE 2020 deals on the brand new, upgraded version of Apple's super popular SE handset from a few years ago have arrived. And just like the original model, the major selling point here is the price.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

2GB data upfront Free £21 /mth View Deal at Sky

Apple isn't exactly known for its cheap handsets, competing with Samsung for the unwanted title of 'most expensive phone brand' out there. So for many, the 2020 iPhone SE will bring on a sigh of relief.

Starting at £419, this comes well under the average RRP of iPhone deals out there. However, it is also more expensive than the original iPhone SE was on launch and is a fair amount more expensive than the average budget handset.

So what are you actually getting with deals for the iPhone SE 2nd generation? There's a 4.7-inch True Tone display, Apple's new A13 Bionic chip - making this among the most powerful budget phones - wireless charging and an IP67 rating. While the camera lenses drop down to just one, you are given the ability to record video in 4K/60fps, use portrait mode, HDR and more. And a feature many will be excited for - the return of Touch ID.

Overall, iPhone SE 2020 deals are a mix of the new and old, landing you Apple's original bezel heavy design, single camera and Touch ID. Pair that with the improved camera, A13 Bionic chip and more and this is Apple's best budget iPhone.

Compare iPhone SE deals

We're already starting to see some interesting pricing come through, but the headline contract price we've seen so far has been from an unlikely source...Sky Mobile. It's set out its stall with monthly prices from just £21 per month! That's nothing short of remarkable.

Then again, if you like a freebie, Three is throwing in a pair of free Beats X headphones with all pre-orders. Its pricing starts from £29 per month for 4GB of data - that's very good value, too.

SIM-free iPhone SE prices: how much?

This is a welcome diversion from usual Apple trends, with the iPhone SE 2nd Gen costing far less than its recent iPhone brothers.

The phone comes in three different storage sizes - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It is no surprise that those sizes work in ascending price order, meaning you'll be paying £419 for 64GB, £469 for £128 and £569 for 256GB.

Trade in your old phone for money off iPhone SE

If you've been waiting for the iPhone SE then you're likely somebody after our own heart - somebody who likes saving money. A good way to do that is to get some cash for your old handset, with Sellmymobile doing exactly that.

Even if you've been hanging on to an age old original Apple iPhone SE, then you could bag a good £30-£40 by trading it in. Not bad. And obviously there's more on offer for newer, more expensive handsets.

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

iPhone SE 2020 - what specs to expect:

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone SE review in brief

Apple's long awaited, brand new budget handset

Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12 | OS: iOS 13 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 1821mAh | Weight: 148g

Powerful processor for price

Portrait mode

Wireless charging

Just one camera

The new iPhone SE 2020, feels more like an upgraded iPhone 8 than an upgraded SE. Really, this is targeting those who want a cheap iPhone. It comes at a sub-£450 price mark while grabbing some of those 2020 specs many people will be excited for.

There's reverse charging, portrait mode, 4K video and the return of an old fan favourite - Touch ID. However, this is completely unlike any other 2020 Apple device. No Face ID, large top and bottom bezels, a reduced camera size and more allow this device to receive its lowered price tag.