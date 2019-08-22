Hurry – Ultimate Ears' Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker is half price for today only

Are you in the market for a new portable speaker? Preferably one that's waterproof and boasts a decent battery life?

Enter the Ultimate Ears Boom 2, which is currently just half price at Amazon, bringing the price down to £59 from £119 – but if you want to take advantage of this fantastic deal, you'll have to be quick, as it's live for one day only.

While there's a newer Boom speaker available (the Ultimate Ears Boom 3), the UE Boom 2 is still a very capable waterproof speaker, with an IPX7 rating that means it can be safely submerged in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes.

When we reviewed the Ultimate Ears Boom 2, we were blown away by its powerful 360-degree soundstage, colourful design, and robust feature set; and as such, we awarded it our coveted 'Editor's choice' award.

Now, with a whopping £60 discount, it's an even more attractive choice for anyone who wants to take their music on the go – check out the deal below for all the details.

Today's best Ultimate Ears Boom 2 deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £119 £59 at Amazon

This brilliant Bluetooth speaker comes fully-waterproofed, with a powerful 360-degree soundstage that will work for any outdoor party – and at half price, it's a steal. View Deal