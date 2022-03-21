Grab this Instant Pot alternative that can air fry for its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed 26% off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L OL650UK, reducing it from £269.99 to just £199.00 . This is the best price we’ve seen for this Instant Pot alternative that can also air fry. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots and multi-cookers offer a multitude of cooking methods in one device, which means you no longer need to clutter up your kitchen countertops with several cooking appliances. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK is a paired-down model of the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL750UK . It has the same 7.5 litre capacity, which Ninja says is enough for six portions, and can still introduce steam when cooking to keep foods moist and succulent.t lacks the ability to do this when roasting, though, and doesn’t come with the bundled temperature probe.

Today's best Instant Pot alternative deal in the UK

Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK: £269.99 £199.00 at Amazon

Save £70.99 - Amazon has knocked 26% off the price of one of Ninja’s latest Instant Pot alternatives. This is the lowest we’ve seen the multi-cooker than can air fry drop to, beating the deals available on Black Friday or Cyber Monday . However we don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

As you’d expect, the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK can pressure cook and slow cook, but it can also replace one of the best air fryers too. However, unlike cookers from rival Instant Pot, it doesn’t require an additional lid for air frying.

Alongside the internal cooking pot, the multi-cooker comes bundled with a 4.7-litre frying basket for air frying, which Ninja says is big enough to hold up to 1.8kg of French fries, as well as a two-tier steaming rack for cooking vegetables.

More Instant Pot deals

You can see all of today’s best Instant Pot deals in your region below