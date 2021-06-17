Grab the Google Nest Hello video doorbell for its lowest price ever

The best video doorbells mean you’ll never miss a delivery, or someone visiting your home – but they can be a costly purchase, so a good video doorbell deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Currys has slashed 34% off the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell reducing it to £137 from £207 , as part of its Epic Deals event – a flash sale that aims to rival Amazon Prime Day when it comes to substantial savings on some of the best smart home and computing devices, as well as kitchen appliances.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this video doorbell, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best deals in your region.)

Today's best Google Nest Hello deal in the UK

Google Nest Hello: £207 £137 at Currys

Currys has knocked £70 off the cost of this video doorbell, which as well as letting you see who’s at your door, also has a two-way talk feature so you can converse with your visitor too. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this video doorbell, although we suspect the offer won’t last long, so, you should snap up this video doorbell deal now. View Deal

The Google Nest Hello is a mains-powered video doorbell that can alert you when someone’s at your door, as well as identify them using facial recognition. The Familiar Face feature will store stills of anyone approaching the door, so you can assign a name in the app. Next time they arrive, your smartphone alert will identify them and let you know who’s there.

On top of that, you can review footage recorded by the doorbell for up to three hours after it’s occurred. Although, if you want to review the videos for longer? You’ll need to subscribe to Nest Aware, which starts at £5 per month for the basic package.

