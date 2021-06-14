Grab a third off with this massive Toshiba 4K TV deal from eBay

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean there aren't some great TV deals out there right now – especially if you’re after a 4K TV for a reasonable price.

In fact, there’s been some fantastic cheap TV deals already this June, but eBay is definitely offering one of the best with the 58-inch Toshiba 58UL2063DB 4K TV now just £339, down from an RRP of £489. eBay has the TV listed at £399, but entering code SHOP4LESS at checkout will slash a further 20% off it’s price. In total, then, that’s almost a third (31%) off for a giant 58-inch 4K smart TV.

The UL20 was a great value TV even before getting a price cut, offering a range of features – like Dolby Vision HDR and smart assistant (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant ) compatibility – for under £500. Its OS is based on Linux rather than Android, and for connectivity there’s three HDMIs and two USB ports, as well as Bluetooth.

As it’s a smart TV, you can also expect to find the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube on the UL20, in addition to built-in Freeview HD. You won’t get the high brightness of some other, more expensive HDR TVs – or indeed OLED and QLED displays – but this is a great pick for anyone in the market for a large TV with impressive resolution and a range of useful features.

Toshiba 58-inch 4K smart TV deal:

Toshiba 58-inch 4K Smart TV: £489 £339 at eBay

View Deal

As mentioned, we’re expecting a whole lot more 4K TV deals to arrive in time for Amazon Prime Day 2021, which is scheduled to take place between June 21-22. If you’re happy to wait a little longer, there’ll also be plenty of TV deals ahead of Black Friday later in the year.

In the meantime, though, £339 for a 58-Inch 4K TV like the Toshiba UL20 is a great offer. Below, we’ve rounded some of the brand's best deals elsewhere, too, if you’re looking for a different size display or a TV with some more high-end specs.

