Get yourself a cheap tablet now the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is at its lowest price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is once again available at its cheapest ever price. This deal on the budget-friendly tablet brings it down to $179.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon US while you can also get it for £159.87 (was £219.99) in the UK.

This return to a record low for the device makes it the best value tablet priced at under $200 / £200. Granted, it's not all the way up there with the best tablets like the latest Galaxy Tab S8 and Apple iPad 10.2 as both more powerful, but they cost at least twice as much for even the most basic models. And while some Fire tablets are cheaper, they're locked into the Amazon ecosystem. So, for light use, web browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, it really is one of the best cheap tablet deals available right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is positioned as an affordable entry-level tablet for general everyday use. Even though it's a cheap option, it still sports a wide 10.5-inch screen that can display media in full HD, plus the Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure solid performance. The battery life impresses, too, with up to 13 hours on a single charge. Today's discounted model comes with 32GB of in-built storage – which is, admittedly, somewhat restrictive – but it can be easily expanded with a microSD card.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 shot up last week but is now available at its cheapest ever price once more. This affordable 10.5-inch device will last up to 13 hours and comfortably handle general everyday tasks, including web browsing, media streaming and simple games.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £219 £159.87 at Amazon

Save £60 – Those in the UK can also take advantage of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal yet. Today's discount beats the previous record low by a healthy £20, making Samsung's entry-level tablet even more affordable. Anyone after a portable device for less won't find a better offer today.

If you do think you'd prefer to have something with more power behind it, then we've gathered up the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals and cheap iPad deals for you to browse through. There are more of today's best Samsung tablet deals for you to check out below as well, featuring other budget options such as Tab A7 and Tab S6 Lite.