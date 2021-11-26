Forget Instant Pot, this Ninja multi-cooker is the Black Friday deal you should be buying

If you’re looking for a Black Friday Instant Pot deal, then stop your search. Amazon has slashed 29% off the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker by 29% bringing it down to $249.99 from $349.99 for one day only. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot alternative, which was only launched in September of this year.

Instant Pot was the first brand to bring multi-cookers that offer a multitude of culinary styles in one appliance to the market, but Ninja has some alternatives that certainly give Instant Pot a run for its money, including its latest model.

This is the first time this model has been discounted and the Black Friday deal is in stock and ready to ship. We’d recommend snapping up this discount immediately as it’s only available for one day and it's not clear when this multi-cooker will drop in price again.

Today’s best Black Friday Ninja Foodi deals in the US

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker: $349.99 Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This multi-cooker has an 8-quart capacity and offers a range of cooking methods including a handy new steam-air fry that, well, introduces steam when air frying to keep foods moist and succulent, while still ensuring they cook quickly with a crisp finish. The multi-cooker also features a built-in thermometer so you can monitor the temperature of meats and fish, ensuring they're not over-cooked.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker: $329.99 Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker: $329.99 $229.99 at Ninja

Save $100 - Alternatively, if you don't need the thermometer, you can grab this version of the multi-cooker at Ninja for $229.99, providing you use the promo BFDEAL100 at checkout. It offers all the same cooking methods as the design above, and Ninja will even throw in a free baking kit containing three oven trays.

Today’s best Black Friday Ninja Foodi deals in the UK

Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker: £299.99 Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker: £299.99 £249.99 at Ninja

Save £50 - In the UK, the multicooker is known as the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid, and while it doesn't have the same level of discount as in the US, you can still nab a 17% savings off the retail price. It comes with a couple of additional steam functions compared to the US model, steam roast and steam bake, which is ideal for making bread. This is also the lowest price the multi-cooker has dropped to so far.

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker trumps Instant Pot's array of models because it can air fry without an additional lid. However, it is a bulky and heavy appliance, so you won't be taking it in and out of a cupboard very often.

The multi-cooker impressed us with our usual array of dishes including curries, chilies, and steaming vegetables. However, we were particularly impressed when cooking sirloin steak in the Ninja Foodi. The thermometer monitors the temperature in the center of the steak and alerts you when it's cooked to the level you've requested. Our medium-rare steak was exactly as we hoped, and the fat on the side had rendered well enough to create a deliciously crisp texture.

We also found the three automatic steam release settings on the lid made it extremely simple and safe to open the multi-cooker after pressure cooking.

