Currys and John Lewis OLED TV sales smash £500 off prices ahead of Prime Day

If you're looking to buy an OLED TV in the near future, you may be waiting until Amazon Prime Day to splash your cash. Or maybe not, as other stores have seen you looking and are here to tempt you with some of the hottest OLED TV deals of the summer.
So yes, you might be able to get your hands on a Philips Amiblight 4K OLED TV for a great price long before the 48-hour long sales event kicks off one July 15. Take a look below at these summer scorchers from Currys and John Lewis.
Unveiled at IFA 2018, the Philips OLED+ 903 is a TV built for audiophiles, with a Bowers & Wilkins speaker system built-in. It's also sports Philips proprietary Ambilight system, which projects the colour from your TV screen onto the wall behind, making your Netflix binge a truly immersive experience.
You can check out the deals below:
Philips 55OLED903 55-inch 4K TV
£1999 £1,499 at Currys
You can get £500 off this 4K TV at Currys, which comes with Google Assistant built-in. This is a great deal that might not be trumped come Amazon Prime Day.View Deal
Philips 65OLED903 65-inch 4K TV
£3,499 £2,999 at John Lewis
While you can get this 65-inch model for the same price at Currys, we'd recommend heading to John Lewis instead, where the OLED TV comes with a 5-year guarantee to boot.View Deal
