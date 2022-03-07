Apple Watch 7 hits lowest price yet at Amazon UK with huge 15% off deal

Amazon's latest deals are offering the latest Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch for just £314 today - it's cheapest ever price.

Available on the green 'Clover' colour, this Apple Watch deal from Amazon is easily the best chance this year so far to bag one of the most powerful wearables on the market with a whopping 15% discount.

Released last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 features a new always-on display that's up to 70% brighter and 20% larger than its predecessor - plus a slightly tweaked design with more rounded edges. Inside, a powerful chipset enables all the latest apps and features, like a useful blood oxygen monitor, ECG, and new fitness modes for everything from yoga to dance. While pricey, it's quite simply a powerful watch that ticks all the boxes.

The only caveat with this particular Apple Watch deal is that it's currently only available in the less-popular green colour. If you're fond of this shade, it's a superb deal. If not, you could potentially be looking at a fairly lengthy wait for similar prices on the more popular Midnight and Starlight colours - where price cuts are much rarer and don't tend to breach more than £10 to £20 off.

Apple Watch 7 deal at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS): £369 £314 at Amazon

Save £55 - Pick up the latest Apple Watch Series 7 for its lowest ever price at Amazon UK today. With a superb new 70% always-on display, 20% bigger screen, and gorgeous new rounded-off design, the Series 7 is a pricey but worthwhile investment for those serious about their wearables. Equally at home at the gym, at work, or relaxing at home, the Series 7 is a great do-it-all premium smartwatch for 2022.

