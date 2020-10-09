Apple MacBook Air 2020 gets a hefty price cut

Apple’s new MacBook Air for 2020 debuted with a more affordable price tag, and the higher-end model (albeit with its base spec) of the 13-inch laptop is now better value still with the discount Amazon has currently applied.

Normally, this Core i5-powered model will set you back £1,299, but with Amazon’s £111 discount, you can get it for £1,188.

Now, there might be better deals than this available on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, but there’s no guarantee of that of course, and this is a tempting little offer in its own right, for sure.

This MacBook Air boasts the base spec for the model, which is a Core i5 processor as mentioned – a quad-core CPU from Intel’s 10th-gen range capable of boosting up to 3.5GHz – backed by 8GB of system RAM and 512GB storage. When the new MacBook Air launched, Apple promised twice the performance of its predecessor.

You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display (with True Tone technology), plus a new backlit magic keyboard to boot. Touch ID for secure fingerprint-based logins also comes with this machine.

The model on sale via Amazon is the gold colour, so the slight fly in the ointment might be if you prefer the slightly more conservative silver or space grey finishes. Still, this is a compelling deal for what you’re paying, and as ever, it’ll only run while stocks last.

Apple MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 512GB: £1,299 £1,188 at Amazon This is the higher-end spin on the MacBook Air for 2020, in the gold colour. At this price, stepping up from the entry-level Air which has a Core i3 CPU (at £999) to get a more powerful processor (and double the storage) is a far more tempting prospect.View Deal

Not in the UK? Below you'll find the best MacBook Air 2020 deals where you are: