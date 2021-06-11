Anker Nebula projectors discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to buy a projector but not sure whether to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2021, then you may want to give the following Anker Nebula projector discounts on Amazon a look.

Four Anker Nebula projectors are available to buy at a discounted price right now. The Capsule Max is available for £379.99, down from its retail price of £479.99. The Solar Portable drops from £599.99 to £459.99, while the Anker Cosmos is £200 off currently at £599.99. Finally, the Cosmos Max is offering a hefty £300 off, bringing the cost down to just £1,099.99.

We're near the end of the promotion, meaning today – June 11 – is the last day you can get these savings. All four projectors are available at a hefty discount with vouchers and promotional codes applied, and we'll tell you how exactly to activate those and receive your discounts below.



First up is the Anker Nebula Capsule Max. This pint-sized projector packs a pretty impressive picture for its small form factor, featuring a 720p HD projector and a 100-inch picture. It's smaller than most projectors you'll find on the market, making it a good choice if you don't have a lot of room to spare.

You can pick up the Anker Nebula Capsule Max right now for £379.99. That's £100 off the recommended retail price when you click the voucher box for a £70 and use the code "UKEUROCAP" at checkout for an extra £30 off.

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Mini Projector: £479.99 £379.99 on Amazon

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a great little projector if you're on a budget, or perhaps looking for something with a smaller form factor than other projectors.View Deal

Next up is the Anker Nebula Solar Portable, a gorgeously designed projector that's also small in size. Unlike the cheaper Capsule Max, though, the Solar Portable packs a more impressive 1080p HD projector. Oh, and it's got Android TV built-in, too.

Normally £599.99, you can buy the Anker Nebula Solar Portable right now at a discounted price of £459.99. That's £70 off by clicking the voucher box and a further £70 off with the code "UKEUROSOL" applied at checkout.

Anker Nebula Solar Portable HD projector: £599.99 £459.99 at Amazon

The compact size of the Solar Portable paired with its 1080p HD projector make it an ideal choice for use in the lounge or during small social gatherings.View Deal

Looking to go bigger? The Anker Nebula Cosmos might be the right projector choice for you. This 1080p HD projector boasts a huge 120-inch picture for a more cinematic feel, HDR10 picture format and Dolby Audio for a powerful soundscape.

The Cosmos is starting to creep up on the pricier side, but still a fine choice at its £200 discount on Amazon. You can buy it now for £599.99, down from its retail price of £799.99. You get £100 off for clicking the voucher box on the store page and a further £100 off with the code "UKEUROCOS" applied at checkout.

Rounding out the Anker Nebula projector deals is the Cosmos Max. This superb projector packs 4K picture quality and wonderful Dolby Digital-compatible 3D audio. While we felt the Cosmos Max's HDR output could've been better, the projector more than impressed with 4K quality on a massive 150-inch picture.

You can buy the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max right now at a discounted price. Normally £1,399.99, you can buy it now at a reduced price of £1,099.99. That's £150 off when you click the voucher box on the store page and a further £150 with the code "UKEUROMAX" applied at checkout.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD projector: £1,399.99 £1,099.99 at Amazon

The Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD projector is an impressive beast, boasting 4K quality on a 150-inch picture. Superb 3D audio also ensures this is a great choice for a home theater setup.View Deal

It's hard to go wrong with any of these Anker Nebula projectors, especially with such a steep discount on each model. Each has their own strengths and drawbacks when compared to one another, so be sure you're choosing the right projector for your ideal setup before you decide to purchase.

For the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector in particular, we were very impressed with the device in our review, with its sleek, rounded design and immersive picture and sound quality only really being held back by somewhat lacking HDR and that high price tag.

