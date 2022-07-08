Amazon's best Alexa smart speaker is at a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of its upcoming Prime Day deals event, Amazon UK is selling its impressive Echo Studio smart speaker for its lowest ever price (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be a Prime member to get this discount.

This £51-off Echo Studio deal will require you to be a new or existing Prime Member – as you'll need to be if you want to snap up any of the Prime Day deals – and there's another catch: it's refurbished. That said, as an Amazon Certified Refurbished item it's been fully cleaned, inspected, and repaired, so you might struggle to tell that it isn't brand new.

This is the best price we've seen on this powerful Alexa speaker, so you might want to snatch one up while you can.

Not in the UK or a Prime Member? Scroll down to see the best Echo Studio deals in your region.

(opens in new tab) Echo Studio Smart Speaker (Refurbished): £171 £120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £51 – Amazon's best smart speaker, with Alexa built in and impressive Dolby Atmos Audio, is down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Members right now. You will have to settle for a refurbished model, but thanks to Amazon's thorough cleaning, testing, and repair process you might mistake it for a brand-new product. Plus, if there are any problems it comes with a one-year guarantee.

Smart speakers are generally considered to be decent voice assistants but poor replacements for a proper sound system. That's not the case with the Echo Studio.

Not only is this one of the best smart speakers out there, it's also one of the outright best wireless speakers thanks to its powerful Dolby Atmos sound. More dedicated speakers from audio experts (like the Sonos One) do still take the win generally, but if you're after a device that can deliver audio that's as impressive as its feature set, this could be the speaker for you.

And particularly at this discounted price, you'll struggle to find something better.

Amazon Prime membership deals

As we've mentioned, this deal and the others available as part of Prime Day are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't paying for Amazon's subscription service, then you can't get any of these deals.

Prime gets you more than just free delivery and cheaper stuff. You'll also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, a free year of Deliveroo Plus, and a fair bit more – all for just £7.99 a month.

Plus, if a Prime Day deal saves you more than £8 (but preferably a good amount more) then you could pay for Prime for just one month and still net a discount.

Other great Echo Studio deals

If you're not in the UK, or you aren't keen on refurbished tech, you might want to check out these other great Echo Studio deals available in your region. Watch out though – over Prime Day you can usually expect Amazon's own tech to get some kind of a discount. So just by waiting a few days you could bag an even better deal.