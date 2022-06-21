Amazon Prime Day: get Music Unlimited, Audible, or Kindle Unlimited for free today

We may be three weeks away from the 'official' start date of this year's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) but the retailer is kicking off its deals early this year with a number of tie-ins for it's excellent array of subscription services.

New customers for Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible can get between three and four months for free, while Prime Video currently has up to 60% off movies and TV shows. Put simply, there's a lot on offer right now, regardless of what type of entertainment you're after.

Those on the hunt for a huge library of music in particular will be well served by the 90 million ad-free song library over at Amazon Music Unlimited, which is available with four free months right now for new customers. If you prefer to listen to audiobooks, then getting a whole three months of Audible for free is definitely one to check out. Lastly, if you prefer to read, either on your phone or on a Kindle, then you can get unrestricted access to millions of titles with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Alternatively, you can sign up to all three at once and open up a whole world of entertainment at your fingertips.

Now, as with nearly every Amazon Prime Day deal, these subscription service promotions are for active Prime members only. They're also squarely aimed at new customers to the service, so if you're an existing member, you'll unfortunately have to sit this one out. The exception to this, of course, is the current sale on at the Prime Video store, which offers straight-up discounts on movies and shows.

Early Prime Day deals on Amazon services

Prime Video: up to 60% off movies and TV shows

Amazon Prime Day has come early for those looking to rent the latest titles from Prime Video. Right now, there are savings on up to 60% available on a range of films and TV shows such as Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Night in Soho, 9-1-1 and Yellowstone. Plus, there's a selection of titles to rent from just £1.99 including Uncharted, Top Gun and Sing 2. Note, some of these deals may not be live yet, as of writing.

Amazon Music Unlimited: four months free

If you've never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before you can now get a four month membership for free. That's a saving of around £36. The service offers 90 million songs ad-free in high quality as well as millions of podcast episodes.

Kindle Unlimited: three months free

We've had movies, TV and music, so how about some free books, too? Amazon's book subscription service has millions of novels, magazines and audiobooks available as part of your membership. You can try three months for free if you haven't used it yet, saving you just under £25.

Audible: three months free

Last up on the Amazon subscriptions is Audible. Right now, Prime members can try it for free for 90 days, instead of paying £7.99 per month. An Audible subscription grants access to thousands on Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts. You also get a credit each month that you can use to download and keep any title of your choice.

If you're looking for more info on these subscription services, we've got dedicated pages that give a full run down of Audible membership and Kindle unlimited membership.