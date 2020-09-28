Amazon Prime Day deals begin early with 40% off the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has been officially confirmed for October 13 and October 14, and to kick off the sales extravaganza you can save 40% on the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system - now only £149.40.

Amazon’s Eero promises simple and reliable Wi-Fi, and with the Eero 3-pack, this complete home Wi-Fi system replaces your router and provides comprehensive home coverage, up to 460 square meters.

The Eero works with your internet provider, and connects to a modem to bring your existing internet to every corner of your home. It’s ideal if you have any dead zones, then, and set up takes a matter of minutes thanks to the Eero app for iOS or Android.

Busy home network? The Eero uses TrueMesh technology which intelligently routes traffic to avoid congestion, buffering and loss of connection. That means you should be able to play games and watch Netflix without one service hogging all the bandwidth.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system: £249 £149.40 at Amazon

Boost the Wi-Fi around your home with the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, now only £149.40. It's easy to install and manage thanks to the Eero app, and automatically updates to bring improved performance and new features.

We're likely to see a smorgasbord of deals and savings when Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on October 13 and October 14, along with Black Friday on November 23.

Visiting from outside the UK? Check out all the eero mesh Wi-Fi system deals in your area below and stay tuned to TechRadar for more great savings.

