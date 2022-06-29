Amazon brings back a popular early Prime Day deal for yet another year

Amazon has brought back an old favorite as one of its early Prime Day deals for yet another year. Right now, you can get six months free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy an Echo Dot (opens in new tab). It's an excellent little freebie for music lovers or those looking to take an inexpensive first step into smart home tech.

Both the latest Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) are available in this early Prime Day promotion. You can pick up the newer device for £39.99 (opens in new tab), while the slightly older model goes for £34.99 (opens in new tab). Then you don't have to pay a penny extra for six months of Amazon Music Unlimited, which would usually cost £8.99 per month - effectively giving you a saving of over £50 on the music streaming service.

If you're not sure which version to choose, both smart speakers function almost exactly the same and only significantly differ in terms of appearance. Key features include the ability to play music, listen to podcasts, set timers and control other smart devices around the home with your voice.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member and a brand new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited in order to get this offer - those who have already used a free trial are sadly not eligible. Your subscription will be set to auto-renew after the six month introductory period, too, so be sure to cancel that ahead of time so you aren't charged.

Amazon Echo Dot early Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot with 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited: £103.93 from £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £64 - Amazon's classic Prime Day deal is back again. When you buy the Echo Dot (4th Gen) or Echo Dot (3rd Gen) you can also claim six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. It usually costs £8.99 per month, so that's a big saving of over £50 on the music streaming service that you can use to blast out your favorite tunes on your new smart speaker.

Not fussed about getting an Echo Dot but still fancy some free music streaming? Prime members can also sign up to a four-month free trial for Music Unlimited (opens in new tab) in the run-up to Prime Day, as opposed to the usual 30-day one. That's alongside the extended free trials of Audible and Kindle Unlimted that are also live ahead of this year's Prime Day on July 12 and 13.