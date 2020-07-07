AirPods deals: save $30 / £54 on a pair of AirPod Pro in the latest Apple sales

We're seeing a fantastic wave of AirPods deals in the US and UK right now, including the chance to score a pair of cheap Apple AirPod Pro at Verizon for just $219.99 (was $249.99).

This is the second time we've seen Verizon post this Apple sale but it's only $5 off the lowest price we've ever seen on these premium AirPods deals. In the UK? You can actually pick up the Apple AirPods Pro one of their cheapest prices ever at Laptops Direct for just £205 (was £259) - a total saving of £54.

Both these AirPods deals are a fantastic opportunity to pick up the top of the line wireless earbuds from Apple, which feature a few upgrades from the standard AirPods. Firstly, they come fully equipped with noise cancellation, which is a great addition if you're working or commuting in a busy environment. They also feature customizable silicone tips, which should ensure a more comfortable fit across a wider range of ears.

For good measure, we've also thrown in some great little alternative AirPods deals on the standard Apple AirPods, which are on sale in both the UK and US at Amazon right now. These are perfect for those of you looking for a cheaper option and we've rounded them up just below their Pro counterparts, so simply scroll down to see what's available.

Not in the US? Check out the best AirPods deals in your region just below.



AirPods deals: Apple sales in the US

Apple AirPods Pro | $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Save $30 and pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for one of their lowest ever prices today at Verizon. With molded silicone tips, active noise cancellation, 5 hours battery life and seamless iOS integration, the AirPods Pro's are a great buy for anyone serious about their sound and Apple devices.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case | $159 $139 at Amazon

If the above Pro earbuds are a little too expensive for your tastes then check out this $20 off discount on a standard pair of Apple AirPods at Amazon. While not offering noise-cancellation, these wireless earbuds are still a great fit, have good sound, and also feature the same perfect iOS integration as the Pro models.

AirPods deals: Apple sales in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro | £259 £205 at Laptops Direct

Save £54 on the cheapest price we've ever seen on a pair of AirPod Pro in the UK. This is a great deal on Apple's latest flagship premium earbuds, made even better by the fact Laptops Direct is also offering free delivery.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £159 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for a great deal on the standard Apple AirPods, Amazon UK has them on sale for £40 off right now. Enjoy rich audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless integration with all your Apple devices.

AirPods deals: which are right for you?

If you're working or traveling in a busy environment then the AirPods Pro are the only AirPods to feature active noise cancellation and therefore your only option there. However, if the noise cancellation isn't a dealbreaker for you then definitely consider picking up the standard Apple AirPods, which are of course much, much cheaper to replace in case you happen to lose one of your buds.

Another consideration is the actual design of the AirPods themselves, the standard AirPods feature molded earbuds, which generally fit well but are of course much less customizable versus the interchangeable tips on the AirPod Pro. If you have particularly troublesome ears when it comes to fitting earbuds, then definitely take this into consideration, although the AirPods are still sure to fit a wide range of users.

If you need a detailed, unbiased appraisal, then check out our Apple AirPod and Apple AirPod Pro reviews.

We've got more Apple AirPods deals over on our official roundup page on TechRadar, so if you'd like to compare models or see what other Apple AirPods prices are available, check it out. If you need something cheaper, then why not head over to our Beats headphone deals page, where we've got all the latest prices on Apple's other headphone range.