44 of the best Prime Day deals in the UK 2022 - as picked by our experts

It's finally here - Amazon Prime Day, the biggest retail calendar event at the massive online retailer. There are literally thousands of Prime Day deals available at Amazon right now on everything from super-cheap 4K TVs to pet food. It's a lot to sort through.

To save our readers time and effort, we've pulled together the 44 best Amazon Prime Day deals we've found so far while covering this event. These are listings, that, in our humble opinion, are the ones most worth your time, and hard-earned cash.

Because of the diverse range of readers on this site, we've cast the net out pretty wide here. As always, we've got staples like Amazon devices, cheap laptops, and TVs, but we've also packed in a ton of home appliances too because Amazon Prime Day is a great time to be picking up an air fryer or Instant Pot.

Highlights? For our money, it's got to be the massive range of record-low prices available on Amazon's own-brand Echo, Fire, and Kindle devices. We've also got our eye on the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for £209 (opens in new tab) and the chance to score a premium Samsung QLED TV for just £399 (opens in new tab) - both incredible Prime Day deals.

The 44 best Prime Day deals in the UK

Best Prime Day deals: Amazon devices

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £22 – Here it is folks - Amazon's best-selling smart speaker of all time for its lowest price so far. Today's price beats the previous record by £5 in total, yielding an absolute bargain price. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab) we found it to be decently loud, and thanks to Alexa it’s pretty smart, too. You can use it to play music, set timers, read out the news, control your other smart devices, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £27 - Amazon's most popular streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K, is up for grabs at its lowest ever price in today's Amazon Prime Day sale. A great choice for those with a 4K display specifically, this streaming stick features support for this higher UHD resolution plus a myriad of handy Alexa voice controls. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ for all you cinephiles out there.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Essentials bundle: £106.97 £61.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45 - Planning on taking a stack of books with you on holiday this year? Pro tip - save some money and baggage space by getting yourself a cheap Amazon Kindle. This Prime Day deal includes a price cut on the most basic model, a fabric cover, and a power adaptor for quick charging. While the most basic model in the range, the standard Kindle is still a great e-reader with battery time that lasts weeks, enough storage for hundreds of titles, and an easy-to-read 167 ppi glare-free display.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell with free Echo Dot: £99.98 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £65 - Pick up the Blink Video Doorbell in today's Prime Day sales and the retailer with throw in an additional 4th gen Echo Dot free of charge. Since the Doorbell was already available at its lowest ever price, we'd say why not get yourself an additional smart speaker. Like with most smart doorbells, the Blink Video Doorbell provides seamless alerts and two-way audio.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £74.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - This Prime Day deal on the latest Amazon Echo Show 5 just beats the record low from Black Friday last year - by a whole £1, no less. At this price, Amazon's budget smart display is even better value than usual and it's an overall great choice if you're looking to add smart capabilities to your home on the cheap. Use it to make calls, stream videos, check the weather and news, or even use it as a digital photo frame. It's a very versatile little gadget indeed, and one that works great with other Alexa-compatible devices.

Best Prime Day deals: laptops

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14a-nd0001sa: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £100: With the rising cost of living, you might be looking for the most affordable device on the market, which is where Chromebooks come in handy. This HP Chromebook won't knock your socks off in regards to power, but for under £150 its ideal for web browsing and checking emails

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C423NA: £299 £149 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £80 - The Asus C423NA is a 14-inch Chromebook that can provide all of your basic needs for getting online. If you're in the market for a first laptop and you don't need to run any demanding applications then a Chromebook can be an affordable way to use social media, send emails and organize your online shopping.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 1: £399.99 £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120: The Acer Swift 1 is a wonderful budget laptop with oodles of character thanks to its classy gold chassis. It's not especially powerful, but if you just need a device to get you online for study or web browsing then the 30% off on the Swift 1 is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Honor MagicBook X14: £649.99 £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £250: The Honor MagicBook X14 proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get a gorgeous laptop, and now you can save even more cash thanks to the Prime Day sale. This capable machine is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD to store all your files, as well as rocking a beautiful QHD display.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 A517-52G (15.6-inch): £699.99 £499.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £200: This laptop is a fantastic all-rounder. Powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel core i5 processor, a 1TB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, it'll handle everyday apps just fine. It ships with Windows 10, but bear in mind that you'll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 if you want to use the latest operating system.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3: £649.99 £499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150: It's powerful! It's portable! It's...purple? The Acer Swift 3 is a fantastic choice for anyone who needs a little more juice than a Chromebook but is on a tight budget. The purple chassis is also a great way to add some personality to your workspace, with the reassurance that your equipment isn't just a pretty face.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: £999 £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £350: The Microsoft Surface range has some of the best hybrid devices on the market, and the Pro 8 is certainly no exception. This model is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and comes with Windows 11 preinstalled.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 17: £2,499.99 £1,899 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £790: The Razer Blade 17 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, perfect for PC gaming, streaming, and even as a portable creative workstation thanks to its beautiful 360Hz display and powerful components. This model is rocking an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3070 GPU.

Best Prime Day deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) Hisense AE7000 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: £399 £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £140 - Here's a really decent mid-range set from Hisense on sale with today's Prime Day deals. At 43-inches, it's on the smaller side but the price is right and this is one feature-packed display for the money. Not only does it have Alexa built-in for full device compatibility, but it's also featuring support for HDR, as well as Prime Video, Netflix, Youtube, and all the other major streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q65A 43 Inch Smart QLED TV: £649 £399 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £250: There's a lot of great content available to view on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, so why not upgrade to a beautiful TV to watch them on? This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this entry-level QLED, which features a 4K resolution, adaptive sound, and a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Philips 65-inch OLED 4K TV: £1799 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £900 - Save a huge 44% on the original price of this equally huge OLED TV. 65 inches really lets you see all the precision of OLED's individually-lit pixels in their glory, and we've never seen an OLED this big for this low a price. Philips' excellent image processing keeps everything pin-sharp, and provides beautifully rich colors and contrast. You also get the company's much-lauded Ambilight tech, which uses colored LEDs on the sides of the TV to spread the image onto the wall, making it feel like an even bigger TV. This OLED doesn't give you the brighter images or HDMI 2.1 gaming tech of higher-priced models, but for movie lovers this deal is astounding. Just before Prime Day, this TV was priced at £1,149, so it's a good drop today.

Best Prime Day deals: Home

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: £319.99 £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 - Retailing at £179.99 each, you're netting a 30% discount for two of Google's first battery-powered home security cameras. In our review (opens in new tab), we liked that this versatile camera is weather-proofed, so you can use it both indoors and outdoors, and it has some neat features including facial recognition and integration with Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - Google's battery-powered entry to the video doorbell market is one the best video doorbells we've tried. It comes in four colorways and offers facial recognition, clear footage during the day and at night, and easy installation, so we gave it 4 stars in our review (opens in new tab). If you're already in the Nest ecosystem, it's a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker, 5.7L: £89.99 £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £33 - Is there anything this instant pot doesn't do? It's 7-in-1 meaning that it is a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, steamer, and food warmer.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, 5.7L: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - Backed by 1700W of power, this air fryer can fry, bake and roast and reheat. It has a generous 5.7L capacity and the smart dial will adjust the temperature up to 205°C and cooking time up to 1 hour.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 5.7L: £129.99 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - an evolution of one of the best-selling instant pots, this 5.7L pressure cooker can sterilize, slow cook, cook rice, make grain, steam, sauté, make yogurt, bake, warm and sous vide. It has 48 customizable preset options, too, making cooking your favorite foods easier than ever.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum| £299 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £130 - If you've ever wanted to tick vacuuming off the to-do list, then now is the time to make that happen. With a saving of 43%, this robot vacuum cleaner is a bargain that will remove dirt, dust, and debris from your carpets and hard floors. It'll work through Google Assistant and Alexa, too.

(opens in new tab) Lefant F1: $329.99 $109.99 (with voucher) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £220 - Right now, the Lefant F1 robot vacuum cleaner is discounted by 9% on Amazon, but not as part of Prime Day - so anyone can snag this deal. Plus, if you use the voucher (which is only available until July 12th) then you get an extra £190 off - bargain!

Best Prime Day deals: headphones

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: £249.95 £139 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £110 - These noise-canceling earbuds from Bose could be the perfect companion on long walks and commutes to help you listen to your tunes, podcasts and audiobooks without the invading and often grating noises from business environments.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £175 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £174 - Chunky headphones are always a bold statement, but these Bose noise-canceling headphones are just as practical as they are stylish. Featuring plush ear cups and a built-in microphone for taking calls, these are the perfect everyday audio accessory.

Best Prime Day deals: mobile

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 - Here's a non-exclusive Prime Day deal that's happening concurrently - the lowest ever price on the latest Google Pixel 6. This Android flagship was already one of the best value devices on the market but today's discount makes it an absolute bargain. Check out our Google Pixel 6 review (opens in new tab) if you want to see our thoughts on this device. In short, it's got plenty of power thanks to the new Tensor chip, a decent screen, and all the camera excellence you expect from a Google device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB, bronze, 5G): £999 £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £450 - Samsung has led the charge in the Android tablet space for years, operating as one of the only real rivals to Apple's iPads and its top 2020 slate is still a formidable beast. In our Tab S7+ review (opens in new tab), we commended Samsung for giving it a superb screen and although we complained about its high price, that's now longer a problem, thanks to this newest Prime Day deal.

Best Prime Day deals: Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series SE, 40mm (2021, GPS-only): £269 £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - Right now, the 2021 SE is our Apple Watch of choice. In our Apple Watch SE review (opens in new tab), we praised the wearable's balance of features versus price and this Prime Day discount drives that value even further. This deal of the day relates to the 40mm GPS-only version but reductions can be had across the range.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq. smartwatch | £179.99 £104.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £75 - Garmin's stylistic Apple Watch rival offers six days of battery life, Garmin Coach training plans, the Body Battery recovery function and all the usual sleep, health and notification functionalities. Not bad for a hair off £100.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 | £249.99 £139.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £110 - Now the shiny new Forerunner 255 is on shelves, this is a great chance to get the 245, a stellar mid-range running watch, at a bargain price. Sleep and light, lasting up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, it's ideal for runs, rides and swims.

Best Prime Day deals: Gaming

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance 2022: £359.98 £294.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £64.99 - Get your freak on with a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED and a copy of Just Dance 2022. This is Nintendo's latest Switch model, and features a delightfully crisp 720p OLED display, making it exceptional for portable play.

(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - This is the first part of the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 remake, and Square Enix has largely delivered. At 50% off, it's not quite the cheapest we've seen Intergrade on sale, back in December it came down to £28, but this isn't far off.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £13 - The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive. The only big downside is its lacking battery life.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: £24.99 £18.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 24% - The DualSense is a phenomenal controller, but it doesn't have the best battery life. Keep your pads topped up thanks to this superb deal on the DualSense Charging Station, down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD: £439.99 £284.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - Modern console storage can fill up fast, given the enormous file sizes of some games. That's why this 2TB internal SSD is a worthwhile investment for your PS5. With it, you're effectively tripling the amount of storage space available on your console.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix: £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: If you're not a fan of gaming on a small display then this Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix could be just what you need. There are a few configurations to choose from, but this particular deal will save you almost 30% on the 27-inch QHD model rocking a 170Hz refresh rate, which should give you an edge over your opponents in competitive battle royales and shooters.

Best Prime Day deals: Services

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimted: four months free (opens in new tab)

If you've never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before you can now get a four-month membership for free. That's a saving of around £36. The service offers 90 million songs ad-free in high quality as well as millions of podcast episodes. You can also purchase an Echo at the same time to get six months free instead.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Unlimited: three months free (opens in new tab)

Amazon's subscription services don't just cover music and TV, you know - there's also Kindle Unlimited, which is perfect for readers. This service features a huge library of not just ebooks, but magazines and audiobooks too. Mind, it's not as expansive as Audible when it comes to the latter but it's a great pairing with a new Kindle. Right now, new readers can try it out with an extended three-month free trial, saving you just under £25 in total.