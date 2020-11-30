Cyber Monday iPad deals 2020: the best savings on iPad Pro, Air, Mini and more

The Cyber Monday deals are officially here, and mean we're seeing a variety of Apple's tablets on sale toward the end of the November shopping weekend. We've seen some hefty discounts already, and these are continuing well into Cyber Monday.

We've been monitoring the prices throughout the year, but now is one of the best times to find that perfect Cyber Monday iPad deal to upgrade or make your first tablet purchase. We're running you through everything you need to know about picking up the hottest offers.

You can see below all of our favorite Cyber Monday iPad deals, and we'll be updating them with specific new options as we spot them throughout the day too.

Cyber Monday iPad deals in the US

Cyber Monday iPad deals - best offers right now

iPad Air 4 (64GB, 2020): $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Selling fast 2020 iPad Air - 64GB: $599 $569 at Amazon

Save $30 - Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you can grab it in time.

Great mini deal iPad mini 5 (latest model) - 64GB: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Apple doesn't make a mini iPad very often, and the mini 5 is a good mix of the latest tablet tech in a much more portable form factor. It's great if you've got a child in the house and also supports Apple Pencil. With a discount this hefty, it's likely to be one of the winners of Cyber Monday already.

iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $799 $749 at B&H Photo

The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as the larger 12.9-inch version, but it's cheaper if you don't need the larger Retina display. 128GB is enough storage for working, streaming, and gaming on the move - and with a $50 discount it's currently cheaper than ever.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $349 $329 at Amazon

It's only $20 off, but the Magic Keyboard is a premium accessory for the iPad Pro - it costs more than the standard 2020 iPad after all. This is the first time we've seen that $349 price waver as well, so if you're looking to use your tablet as a laptop it's worth checking out.

Typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case: $75.99 $57.79 at Amazon (save $18)

This iPad Keyboard folio works on a range of iPads like the iPad Air 3 and 7th and 8th-gen entry-level iPad. The keyboard has a touchpad, Apple-Pencil-holder and color backlighting, and with 24% off it's pretty affordable too.

LED Ring Light Tripod Stand Kit: $39.99 $32.29 at Amazon (save $7.70)

If you love taking great-looking studio-quality selfies or portrait snaps on your iPad, this ring light kit is vital for impressive snaps. Included is a tripod, several ring lights and a BlueTooth shutter.

Ugreen Tablet Stand Holder: $12.88 $9.43 at Amazon (save $3.45)

This little gadget will be useful if you don't have a case that doubles as a stand - it's a tablet holder that can keep your slate (or phone, for that matter) upright on a desk or surface.

Deals you've missed in the US

Cyber Monday iPad deals in the UK

iPad Pro 2020 11-inch - 128GB: £769 £706 at Amazon

All the best Cyber Monday iPad deals

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in this Cyber Monday iPad deal. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

iPad Air 3 - save up to £150 when trading in an old iPad at John Lewis

If you're looking to upgrade a super old device, you can save up to £150 when you trade in your existing iPad at John Lewis. Currently this offer stands on the iPad Air 3 and iPad Mini 5 as well.



Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

This is the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816 at John Lewis

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816 at John Lewis

Save £53 - You'll find that John Lewis has the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro up for a little more than Amazon right now. However, you're getting a two year guarantee included in this price, making for extra peace of mind on top of the discount. 128GB: £769 £739

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: £119 £103.59 at Amazon

If you're using an iPad Pro you'll want to grab the second generation Apple Pencil to make the most of the incredible hand drawing and writing experience on Apple's most powerful tablet. Discounts on this peripheral are extremely rare, so we'd make the most of this offer no matter how little you're actually saving.

Apple Smart Keyboard 11-inch: £179 £167.49 at Amazon (save £11)

This Smart Keyboard Folio works for the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and also new iPad Air 4. Sure it's pricey, and the deal doesn't change that, but it really elevates how you use your tablet.

Apple Smart Keyboard 12.9-inch: £199 £187.49 at Amazon (save £11)

This Smart Keyboard Folio is compatible with fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 models. You're not saving a huge amount in the deal but something is better than nothing, right?



Official Apple iPad accessories: 10%-15% off at Amazon

On Amazon Apple is discounting loads of its iPad accessories including Lightning Cables, Apple Pencil tips and Smart Covers for loads of its different tablets. This should be your first port of call for iPad gear.

iPad screen protector 2-pack: £7.98 £6.38 at Amazon (save £1.60)

Soke iPad Pro case: £23.99 £19.19 at Amazon (save £4.80)

This Soke case looks great, and it appears hardy enough to offer enough protection for your iPad. It works for iPad Pro 12.9 models, whether that's a 2018 or 2020 model. The offer applies to several color versions, including teal pictured, but not the red version.

Deals you've missed in the UK

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: £119 £106 at Amazon

Cyber Monday iPad deals: what to expect in 2020

(Image credit: Apple)

2020 has been an excellent year for the previous generation iPad Pro deals. With this year's refresh and the two year age of the (still) powerful line of luxury laptops pushing prices down, we've seen sales that easily beat last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPad deals over the course of the last few months.

That means we're looking to this line of tablets for the biggest offers this year, with prices on the 12.9-inch 64GB model with WiFi and Cellular sitting as low as $799 (£999) over summer. For reference, we didn't see this model (without the cellular connectivity no less) drop further than $899 (£1,049) in last year's Cyber Monday iPad deals.

If you're after the latest model, it's worth noting that aside from a few niche feature additions you're getting a very similar level of power for a lot more cash right now. We haven't seen as many discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro line so far this year (between $40 and $50 off in the US and £20 and £30 off in the UK), but it's not exactly a shiny new release anymore so we're expecting to see its first decent price drops in this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals.

Plus, with Apple rumored to be refreshing its iPad Pro lineup once more before the holiday season hits its stride, that 2020 model might not be the new kid on the block any more. That bodes even better for some significant discounts.

We haven't seen a 2020 flagship iPad model yet, so there's nothing new on the scene to push the prices of 2019's 10.2-inch device down even further over Black Friday. Last year saw prices drop to $249 (£289) on the cheapest 32GB iPad, with those savings reaching $100 off over on the 128GB side of things at $329 (£399). We haven't actually seen prices drop back to this position since January, however, and major discounts have been sparse throughout 2020. This year's Cyber Monday iPad deals, then, are likely to mirror those we've seen in previous years.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad Mini 5, however, dropped to its lowest price yet this year - beating last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPad deals by some way. That's courtesy of a $50 / £50 reduction, bringing the dinky tablet down to $349 / £349 in late-August. If you're shopping for a smaller tablet in this year's Cyber Monday sales, you'll want to keep an eye on this slightly older device, as it's likely to drop even further due to its age and if the frequency of recent offers are anything to go by.

The premium iPad Air sits between the 2019 iPad and the iPad Pro in terms of both performance and price. It was still fairly new to the scene over Cyber Monday 2019, and so discounts only hit around $30 / £30 off. Already we've seen Memorial Day sales and Labor Day sales beat that in the US, though UK retailers have been slower to discount the in-between device. Discounts so far in 2020 have seen iPad Air deals sitting as low as $399 (Black Friday 2019 pitted it at $469) thanks to a $100 discount, but over in the UK there's still not been a November-beating price.

The iPad Air has been on sale for around £450 - £460 after briefly dropping to £439 following Black Friday. Still, this is the iPad Air's second time around, and if those US deals are anything to go by we can also expect big things from this 2019 release in the 2020 Cyber Monday iPad deals.

How to find the best Cyber Monday iPad deals

The secret to finding the best Cyber Monday iPad deals for you is to make sure you know exactly what you want heading into the shopping frenzy. If, for example, you're after a more powerful model with plenty of storage for media editing or to replace your laptop, you'll want to pick up an iPad Pro with at least 256GB of storage under the hood.

A 2018 model should suffice (and can save you a lot of cash) but if you're after some newer features or you want to future-proof your purchase it might be worth splashing out on the 2020 model. By contrast, if you're just after a cheaper device for everyday streaming, a few games, and web browsing you'll be able to get away with a 32GB 10.2-inch iPad, or even an iPad Mini 5.

When it comes to the big day, you'll then need to know which retailer to check out first. Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy have offered some particularly good iPad deals over 2020, with Walmart and Amazon leading the pack over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Check out these retailers for 10.2-inch 2019 iPad deals in particular, or head over to Best Buy for the iPad Air - they were responsible for the fantastic $100 discount over Labor Day.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're shopping for an iPad Pro, B&H Photo have held onto the top spot over the year with some of the best prices around, so you can bet they'll be ready to stay on top of the game come November. Newegg was also the retailer to beat for older models over Cyber Monday 2019 and over the course of 2020, so if you're looking to save even more cash on previous-gen devices this is where you'll want to head.

Over in the UK, we've seen Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis battling it out for the best iPad deals over the last year and during the course of Cyber Monday 2019. That means these may well be your golden retailer for Cyber Monday iPad deals this year, but don't sleep on Argos, Very and Laptops Direct either.

Once you've found the perfect iPad at the perfect price from the perfect retailer, it's time to see if you can do one better. We wouldn't wait too long to head to checkout as Cyber Monday iPad deals can prove competitive, but a quick price comparison at other leading stores will let you know if you've made a good decision or if you need to switch. It's worth checking that the iPad deal you found can be price matched by your chosen retailer as well, if you'd prefer to shop at a certain store.

When will Cyber Monday iPad deals begin?

Cyber Monday iPad deals are expected to kick off on Monday November 30, though we're used to seeing Cyber Monday sales getting started in the weekend blur after Black Friday.

However, 2020 looks a little different and we're already seeing some stunning iPad deals hitting the virtual shelves. That means we'd be keeping a close eye on prices from mid-October onwards, with the credit card ready and waiting from Wednesday November 25. However, if you spot a particularly good iPad deal in the lead up there's no guarantee it will be cheaper over the big weekend.

Should you buy an iPad deal now?

We're seeing some of the cheapest iPad deals of the year right now, as sales ramp up towards the holiday season. With the 2020 sales season looking a little different this year, we're expecting excellent deals from now all the way to December, which means if you spot a price you like there's no reason to wait longer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday as you may do in previous years. There's no guarantee that these offers won't simply be replicated over the November shopping weekend, and competition will be significantly higher as well.

