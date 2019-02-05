The best EE broadband deals in February 2019

Find the best broadband deals in your area We will keep your postcode private, but it helps us find deals that are available to you Compare Deals Showing 10 of 12 deals ? Sort By Recommended Standard Broadband + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 10Mb Free upfront £21 /mth View at EE Learn More Standard Broadband +Anytime Landline Calls + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 10Mb Free upfront £26 /mth View at EE Learn More Fibre Broadband + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 36Mb Free upfront £27 /mth View at EE Learn More Fibre Plus Broadband + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 67Mb Free upfront £31 /mth View at EE Learn More Fibre Broadband +Anytime Landline Calls + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 36Mb Free upfront £32 /mth View at EE Learn More Standard Broadband +EE TV + + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 10Mb Free upfront £32.50 /mth View at EE Learn More Fibre Broadband +EE TV + + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 36Mb Free upfront £35 /mth View at EE Learn More Fibre Plus Broadband +Anytime Landline Calls + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 67Mb Free upfront £36 /mth View at EE Learn More Standard Broadband +Anytime Landline Calls +EE TV + + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 10Mb Free upfront £37.50 /mth View at EE Learn More Fibre Plus Broadband +EE TV + + Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 67Mb Free upfront £39 /mth View at EE Learn More Load more deals

EE has built up a reputation as one of the UK's best known mobile phone providers, mainly due to its impressively fast 4G speeds. But a few years ago EE decided to use this knowledge of speedy internet to join the broadband race. It now offers a huge range of impressive internet tariffs and broadband and TV packages with a host of incentives for existing EE customers.

It's not just about the most affordable broadband deals though, EE also has a host of fast fibre options too. These fibre packages range all the way from your standard speeds up to a mind-boggling 300Mb so there is plenty of choice! You can take a look at our price comparison at the top of the page to explore all of the options that are available with EE. You can also use our postcode checker to see what's available where you live.

And if you're not quite sure that EE is the broadband provider for you, scroll down to find out a little bit more about the company and its perks.

EE broadband packages compared - what are the speeds that I can get?

When you're choosing broadband, one of the trickier questions to ask is what speed should you choose? Do you go slow and save yourself some money or do you speed it up and splash out on a faster fibre broadband package? Luckily, EE has plenty of different options with varying speeds so you're spoilt for choice.

EE Standard Broadband

This is EE's base package when it comes to broadband. You'll be getting average speeds of 10, which matches most other ADSL packages when it comes to speed. This package is best for houses of one or two people.

Avg 10Mb speed

Free set-up

Boost your monthly data limit if you're an EE phone customer

Bright Box Router

EE Fibre Broadband

Speeds above not doing it for you? Don't worry, EE has fibre packages available, too. You can upgrade to speeds averaging 36Mb - perfect for families or big households.

Avg 36Mb speed

Free set-up

Boost your monthly data limit if you're an EE phone customer

EE Smart Hub router

EE Fibre Plus Broadband

Upgrade to EE's Fibre Plus broadband package and you'll get speeds averaging over 60Mb. These speeds should be more than enough for most households. This should even suit households full of gamers and streamers.

Avg 67Mb speed

Free set-up

Boost your monthly data limit if you're an EE customer

EE Smart Hub Router

EE Fibre Max Broadband

Okay here we go, the big guns. If you really use a lot of bandwidth - and we really mean a lot - then these packages could be for you. EE's Fibre Max packages offer impressive speeds starting at 145Mb for the first package and going all the up to a massive 300Mb average speed for the Max 2 package. That's 30x faster than EE's standard broadband and will be more than enough for the majority of houses.

Average speeds of 145Mb and 300Mb

Free set-up

Boost your monthly data limit if you're an EE customer

Free Smart Hub

What is the EE Router?

All EE broadband packages offer up a free Wi-Fi router. Depending on which package you go for you will either get EE's Smart Hub or EE's Bright Box Router. The Smart Hub can be monitored from your laptop or phone and can be turned on from anywhere. You can also set time limits so it will turn off at certain times - perfect for kids.

How long will my EE broadband contract last?

The majority of EE's broadband contracts will lock you in for 18 months. If you go with the standard package you have the option to select a 12 month contract instead but you will be paying a larger monthly fee for this.

Do I get a EE landline?

You do indeed. Every EE broadband package comes with a landline included. You do have to pay extra for a call plan though.

EE offers plans ranging from anytime calls to UK landlines up to Anytime calls to UK and international calls so you can choose what works best for you.

When will my broadband go live?

EE states that it will send you an email and text when your broadband goes live. If you already have a working phone line then it should change over within a couple of days. If you don't have a working phone line then it does get a bit longer than that. EE doesn't offer exact dates for this but it suggests a wait of around 2 weeks until it will go live.

Can I add TV to my plan?

Wanting to add TV to your broadband package? Well you're in luck. EE offers TV add on's on top of your broadband. EE TV is quite unique, it gives you access to features including the creation of your own personal tv guides, recording from your phone and using your tablet as a remote. It offers a wide range of other features on top of this, you can see them all here.

