Huawei P30 Lite and Moto G7 Plus are now super cheap with Currys Black Friday deals

There's a new huge Currys Black Friday deal, and if you were previously waiting for the best Black Friday deals to buy a new cheap phone, it might be enough to convince you to part with your cash early.

The deal cuts the price of a load of pieces of tech, but the two important deals are on the Moto G7 Plus and Huawei P30 Lite, two great affordable smartphones.

The Huawei P30 Lite is a budget version of the Huawei P30 series launched in mid-2019, and the Lite takes some of the highlights of these phones, like the fast charging and competent cameras, and puts them in a budget body with a few compromises here and there.

Huawei P30 Lite: at Currys | 128GB | SIM-free | £279.99 £229.99

The Huawei P30 Lite takes the things we love about other Huawei phones – a decent camera system and eye-catching design – and chops off some of the unnecessary extras, like a top-end processor and multiple speakers.View Deal

The Moto G7 Plus is the most 'premium' device of the Moto G7 range that launched in early 2019, and while it's since been superseded by the Moto G8 Plus, it's got a range of great features, like fast charging and the presence of a headphone jack.

Moto G7 Plus: at Currys | 64GB | SIM-free | £269.99 £199.99

The Moto G7 phones are always champion budget devices, and the G7 Plus is the most accomplished of its family, with relatively good screen quality, a decent processor, and enough storage for all your needs.View Deal

The Huawei P30 Lite, with 128GB storage, now costs £229.99, down £50 from its £279.99 price, and the Moto G7 Plus with 64GB is now £199.99, down £70 from its £269.99 original cost.

It's worth pointing out that the phones have reached these low prices in sales before, so the 'savings' are compared to non-deal prices, but it's still a significant price cut, and if you're hoping to save money in the Black Friday sales season, it may be worth jumping the gun and buying now.

There are a few other gadgets offered in the Currys 'Why Wait' deals, like £300 off certain laptops, £1,000 off an LG OLED TV, £100 off a Samsung 4K TV, and Nintendo Switch Pokemon Sword and Shield bundles too.