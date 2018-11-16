Trending
 

Put a 4K screen in your pocket for next to nothing with this Sony Xperia XZ Premium deal

By Black Friday  

Plenty of pixels for not too many pennies

sony xperia xz premium deals black friday

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is one of very few smartphones that can boast an impressive 4K display.

While such a high resolution screen may seem excessive in a 5.46-inch smartphone display, we can tell you that 4K footage on the Xperia XZ Premium looks absolutely fantastic.

If 4K movies are your bag, then this phone should be a consideration, baby - especially now it's had a massive price drop thanks to this Argos Black Friday deal.

You're looking at a saving of over £200, which gets you the aforementioned 4K display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage plus a microSD slot, 19MP rear camera and a 3,230mAh battery.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium: £449.95 now £229.95 at Argos
Very few smartphones can boast an eye-popping 4K screen, but the XZ Premium can and this Black Friday deal means it can be yours for a bargain-basement price.View Deal