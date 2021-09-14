Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2021: everything we expect this year

For the first time since launch, this could be the year we get some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've ever seen. Why is that? Well, it's all to do with the upcoming Switch OLED. The upgraded console has encouraged Nintendo to give the original Switch a permanent price cut of £20/€20 in the UK and Europe. It's small, but could still dramatically impact the offers we see over Black Friday 2021.

This November, stock levels should also be in a much stronger position compared to last year. After months of low inventory levels following the surge in demand, we're optimistic that there will be plenty of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals up for grabs this year - and we're showing you everything you can expect right here.

A number of Black Friday deals are expected to begin around a week before the big day itself – that's November 26, for those who like to keep their calendars in order. However, last year Amazon Prime Day threw a spanner in the works. The delayed October date for Amazon's own sales event meant that the November savings season was essentially kickstarted far ahead of schedule, leaving us with nearly two months of offers.

When it came to the Nintendo Switch, however, retailers were holding out for the main event. The console had been largely out of stock since the pandemic drove demand through the roof, with both the US and UK struggling to gain a foothold in supply. That meant we didn't see too many early discounts last year.

In 2021, with the popularity of the console continuing to soar and the Switch OLED release in October, it's unlikely we'll see Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals leaking out far ahead of the date itself.

What might change this year, though, is the quality of the discounts we see on the day itself. The Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular devices over the course of the holiday shopping season over the last few years, and reaching the grand old age of four in 2021 we may start to see some of those already excellent deals get even cheaper. Especially now the starting price in the UK is £259.99.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is more of a sure bet in this regard. Last year the majority of discounts were hitting the handheld-only model, likely because of the fact it was far more available than its full-fat sibling. Stock has continued to be stable on the cheaper model, and with regular discounts and bundles throughout the year so far - which means we're expecting big things from the smaller device this year, especially considering it's reaching its second birthday.

You'll want to bookmark this page for when those Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals do roll around. We'll also be tracking all the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch sales come November as well.

If you can't wait that long, though, you'll find all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and Nintendo Switch Lite bundles just below.

Will there be Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2021?

It might seem like an odd question, but last year we really were wondering whether any Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals would be available at all. Stock supplies leading up to the event were running particularly low and demand had shot up to the point where retailers were rarely offering bundles at all.

However, we ended up being pleasantly surprised when those offers started rolling in. If last year can offer Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, we can easily assume we'll see more discounts in 2021.

And don't discount the impact the Nintendo Switch OLED will have on the sales this year. The forthcoming release of the improved console has already encouraged Nintendo to permanently drop the price of the original Switch in the UK. Now that it starts from £259.99, expect to see the console reduced even further – especially if Nintendo intends to clear remaining stock and position the OLED version as the main console.

Unfortunately, this may not apply in the US where Nintendo has not made any announcement about a price cut to the original Switch console. We'll be staying on top of any news about this, though, and will let you know as soon as we hear anything.

What Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals can you expect in 2021?

Last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals still managed to offer up some excellent discounts despite stock shortages and a surge in demand due to the pandemic. In 2021, we're looking forward to a more steady supply of consoles and larger discounts due to the Switch OLED launch. That will hopefully yield far more discounted bundles overall.

Given that Nintendo has just reduced the price of the Switch to £259.99 in the UK, there should be some Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals featuring at least one game at this price. We've seen bundles featuring free copies of either Minecraft, Skyward Sword HD and Mario Kart 8 over the past 12 months. These are the ones we're expecting will repeat over Black Friday.

It's not unreasonable to assume that the arrival of the Switch OLED and more stock in general will offer up these base price bundles. That means more free games and gear – and far less competition for the blockbuster offers as well. Expect some bundles to be bulked out by accessories, though these can be good value depending on what you get.

Straight price cuts, on the other hand, seem like a rarity on the full Nintendo Switch console. With the recent price cut in the UK and the stubbornness to discount the console in the US, we wouldn't dive into 2021's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals expecting to save big bucks on the console by itself.

However, we do see far more discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite. If you're only looking to play in handheld mode you may see discounts of at least $10 / £10 this year. We'd also like to see the popular Animal Crossing Switch Lite bundle reduced even further this year after it dropped to under £200 in the UK.

How to find the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will sell out fast. These are incredibly popular consoles and that demand showed no sign of slowing last year. There's nothing to suggest that will change in 2021, especially if the offers could be the best we've ever seen. That means these are going to be some of the most sought after offers come November. You'll need to be armed with a plan to finding the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals before anyone else does.

Come November, we turn our full attention to tracking all the best Black Friday deals so we'll be bringing you all the latest offers right here. Bookmark this page, then, to be the first to hear about them when those sales do begin.

If you're flying solo, however, there are a few tricks to nailing down that perfect Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal.

The first is to know what you're looking for but to remain both realistic and flexible. Need to dive straight into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from day one? We rarely see bundles offering such flagship titles with the full console for too much of a discount. However, you could save some significant cash on the game by itself when Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals do roll around.

If you have a backup list of ideal Switch bundles, you'll likely have more luck in the shopping frenzy. For example, last year's offerings could send you home with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Online and a full console for just $299. Missing out on that stunning offer because you were holding out for a more expensive game could have led to lower savings overall.

Usually, the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will be easy to spot. Look for first-party titles, extra accessories and the console itself sitting at the usual $299 / £259 retail price. We'd recommend grabbing any offer you see like this, as they don't come around too often, rarely come back into stock, and will fly off the shelves. Plus, Nintendo Switch game deals are far more frequent over the sales period, so you'll likely be able to save on the title of your choice once the race to checkout is over.

But how do you actually find those standout offers? Having a good knowledge of the retailers you'll be scouring is a must. From last year's findings, we know that Best Buy and Amazon are the places to be in the US - even if stock can sometimes move fast. They had the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals of the bunch last year, and if you're fast you'll quickly scoop up an excellent offer.

If you're not quite fast enough, be sure to check in with Walmart and GameStop. Both of these retailers were offering bundles well after Best Buy and Amazon's stock had found a home. However, the prices here might not be as stunning as those blockbuster offers.

If you're in the UK, it's worth remembering that Currys and Amazon won the Switch wars last November. Offering excellent bundles on both the Switch and Switch Lite, with some lasting throughout the weekend itself. While Amazon was offering some discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite by itself, though, we'd also recommend keeping a close eye on smaller sites like The Game Collection and 365 Games for straight price cuts as well.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday?

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are certainly strong, but we've found offers running throughout the year that can match them as well. In general, prices may be slightly lower in November, but only on a few standout deals - and they can fly off the shelves particularly quickly.

We see a handful of deals bringing games and accessories into the recommended price of the console itself in November, and it's true that this is a rarity over the course of the year. However, year-round bundle prices might only be $10 - $30 / £10 - £30 more (when stock allows), so if you spot a deal you like there's little reason to wait around - as long as you're staying close to that usual retail price.

If you want the lowest possible price, though, it's worth waiting to see what the end of the year holds.

When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals be available?

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals typically see their biggest activity periods during the weekend itself. It's a popular item, leading retailers to hold their flash sales for the moment of peak interest, looking to gain the edge over competitors with impressive bundle deals and other incentives.

Will the Nintendo Switch OLED be discounted during Black Friday?

We can't say for sure either way, but it does seem unlikely that it will feature in this year's Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals so soon after release. The new Switch OLED will have been out for just under two months!

Still, some retailers might try to position some of their Switch OLED bundles as part of their Black Friday sales. You'll want to be especially cautious to ensure you're actually getting a deal and not just a bundle for full price, though. If it's priced below $399/£359 then you should be making at least a small saving, but it ultimately depends on the game or extras that are included.

Your best option is to keep following this page as we will be gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right here. You'll be able to pick from them all, safe in the knowledge that we've only highlighted the top offers for you.

Last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch deals last year (US)

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 | 3 months Nintendo Switch Online: $299.99 at Best Buy

This Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal was the best offer we saw last year. It was far and away the best bundle on the shelves, and the deal hunters knew it. This sold out within minutes when Black Friday rolled around, and didn't return to the shelves.



Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 at Walmart

Those who missed out on the Best Buy stock flocked to this offer at Walmart. They dropped the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but it was still one of the best bundles of the weekend, and quickly flew off the shelves.



Nintendo Switch (Gray) with Mario Glassware bundle: $339.98: $299 at GameStop

You could get the elusive Nintendo Switch with a set of Mario-themed glasses for the console's retail price at GameStop. Also available in Neon, and with the Animal Crossing Switch, this item proved particularly popular and those shipping dates quickly snuck into December.



Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $234.98 $218.99 at Amazon

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite was available with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You were saving about $9 here, but considering the demand for Nintendo's hardware in November, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off were a blessing.

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Best Buy had this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you were saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card was available on sale elsewhere as well. It was easier to grab this all in one place, but this wasn't as good a bundle offer as it appeared at first glance.



Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites were here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you could find big discounts on first party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.



Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller was finally seeing some discounts thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.



Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79 $69 at Best Buy

You could save $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con color combinations at Best Buy as well. Considering we rarely see price cuts on these pricey peripherals this was an excellent offer, and certainly one we would jump on if you were looking to expand your multiplayer options.



Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: $52.49 $39.99 at Amazon

You could significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.



SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card: $99.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Need even more storage for your Nintendo Switch? Spend a bit extra, and you could get a whopping 512GB of storage.



Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

This Nintendo Switch, and the other standard color variants quickly ran out of stock at Amazon - though you could still find stock if you collected in-store at Best Buy.



Nintendo Switch deals from last year (UK)

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279 at Currys

Currys had a surprise restock of the Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition in its Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. You were getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This had already sold out at a number of retailers as well.



Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £324.98 £299.00 at Currys

The Switch was quickly selling out in the UK when this bundle offering a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) wasn't bad at all, and this beat the Currys price we saw the week before of £309.



Oppo A72 | Free Nintendo Switch: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

If you needed a new phone, this was an excellent offer in terms of pure value. You were getting the Oppo A72, a Nintendo Switch and a 10GB of data SIM plan, all for just £29 a month. The Oppo A72, while an affordable phone, has some strong specs, offering a high-end looking design, a massive battery and a decent camera set-up.



Nintendo Switch Lite: £199 £189.99 at Amazon

This £10 saving on the Nintendo Switch Lite was available at Amazon and on every colour. That was an excellent offer if you were looking for the handheld console by itself.



Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral / Turquoise) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

You could pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This was the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you were saving £35.99 over buying everything separately.



Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey + Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £243 £224.99 at Amazon

You could also find a Nintendo Switch Lite Grey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars for just £224.99 at Amazon - that's a saving of £18. You were getting three classic Mario games as part of this bundle, so you'd have plenty to play.



Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £229 at Currys

The Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing was £229 at Currys - that's a good £10 off the usual price of both together and perfect if you'd been waiting to get to your deserted island.





Purple & Orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £63.99 at Currys

You could save £6 on the purple and orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con in the Currys Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. This was actually the biggest saving of the bunch, but considering we don't see discounts on these controllers often it was a win. Plus, it also suggested that retailers are finally warming up to the idea of Joy-Con sales. Other colours were available for £3 off as well.



