Black Friday iPad deals 2021: everything we expect for the Pro, Mini, Air

iPad deals are some of the most sought after offers come the Black Friday sales in November. You'll want to get your homework done before jumping into the arena later this year to ensure you get the best saving. Come November 26, competition will be fierce, which is why we're showing you everything you can expect from the best Black Friday iPad deals in 2021.

This year's Black Friday deals are already primed to offer some excellent discounts on 2020 iPad models. Even last year when these devices were still relatively new, we saw big savings on the latest iPad Pro – and even the newly released 8th generation iPad as well.

The Amazon sales lead with discounts on new releases in both the US and UK. So far, we've seen the online retail giant continue to dominate in the world of cheap iPad deals this year. That bodes well for those looking for a more premium tablet in 2021, as we know that newer releases aren't exempt from these blockbuster savings.

We also saw some record low prices on the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad last year as well, which was especially impressive considering Apple's cheapest device was merely weeks old. Black Friday iPad deals were more skewed to the US when it came to the cheaper models, with a $299 price tag on the 10.2-inch model itself. Amazon was also catering to UK shoppers with some smaller discounts as well.

We track iPad deals all year round, so we know the difference between a great deal and a dud. To ensure you're best prepared, use this as a reminder of last year's offers. Then, once the official Black Friday iPad deals launch this year, we'll be rounding up the best deals right here. Why not bookmark this page and check back again closer to the time?

For now, if you can't wait until November, you don't have to. We regularly see a return to Black Friday level pricing throughout the year and you'll find all the latest iPad discounts just below.

When will the Black Friday iPad deals begin in 2021?

We can expect to see this year's Black Friday iPad deals hitting our shelves around November 26. While we usually see offers landing much earlier than this, sometimes a week in advance, retailers tend to hold their best iPad offers back to make a splash on the big day itself.

However, that's not to say we're expecting iPads to stay at full price in the lead up to the biggest sales event of the year. Last year, Amazon Prime Day was delayed back to October due to the pandemic - a date change that essentially launched the whole savings season well ahead of schedule. That meant Black Friday iPad deals were landing as early as the start of November, however things may look different in 2021.

In previous years, we've seen iPads returning to full price just before the savings begin, so that retailers can offer more headline-worthy discounts on the big day. That means we'd recommend keeping a close eye on Black Friday level iPad deals around two or three weeks ahead of November 26, and returning when new savings start rolling around. With that said, last year changed a lot of things, and we may see a more extended period of sales this time around as well.

(Image credit: Apple)

Of course, this all depends on the model you're looking for. The above advice is true for the latest releases, the models coming hot off of Apple's annual September launch events. However, cheaper Black Friday iPad deals on previous generation models are far more frequent, and you'll usually find far more storage available for your cash here as well.

How to find the best Black Friday iPad deals in 2021

Make sure you know exactly what you're looking for when you're shopping for the best Black Friday iPad deals. After a cheap everyday device? Check out the flagship 2020 iPad or any upcoming 2021 equivalent.

Looking for the best in class but don't need particularly fancy features? The 2020 iPad Air is likely to drop in price for this year's Black Friday iPad deals. You'll likely find some discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro once the new generation is released as well. Find the best iPad for you with our rundown of the benefits and features of each release.

Once you know which model you're after, it's time to head to the right retailer come the big day. Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy are well known for their Black Friday iPad deals, with Walmart and Amazon in particular offering up some stunning offers last year. If you're shopping for the entry-level 10.2-inch release, you'll want to head here first.

(Image credit: Apple)

Amazon has historically held the best prices for both the iPad Pro and iPad Air over the last year, but B&H Photo has also offered some stunning discounts on previous gen devices as well so it would be wise to check both of these retailers against each other as well. Best Buy also had one of the lowest prices around on the 10.2-inch 2020 iPad last year, but you'll need to be quick to snap up their offers.

If you're shopping in the UK, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis have been competing for the best offers over the course of the year and during Black Friday 2019. We'd head there for your first browse, but make sure you don't sleep on Argos, Very, or Laptops Direct either.

After you've found your perfect Black Friday iPad deal, just make sure it actually is as good as it looks by price-checking it against other retailers. You'll want to make a quick search here on TechRadar to make sure you can't get a better deal somewhere else. We're set up to constantly scan for the best Black Friday iPad deals. That means you can bookmark this page and be safe in the knowledge that you won't need to dash across the web to make sure you're getting a good price come the big day.

Which Black Friday iPad deal should I buy in 2021?

While we don't yet know what treats Apple has in store for us with its 2021 range of tablets, we can make a few educated guesses on what the best Black Friday iPad deals will be based on last year's activity.

All in all, we're recommending you keep your eyes on the iPad Air 4 and 2021 range of iPad Pros this year. The former is looking likely to drop to a price that might only be $100 / £100 more than a 10.2-inch 2021 device, while the latter (if following the same pattern as 2020) looks set to offer early discounts on the best in show.

You'll find more information on the prospects of 2021's Black Friday iPad deals on each model just below.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro

Rumors are springing up around a potential Apple event in the Spring, currently touted for March 2021, which may reveal the next generation of iPad Pros. If so, you can expect some excellent Black Friday iPad deals on these models come November. By then, they'll have some eight months under their belts on the shelves and retailers will be more than happy to scoop up some headlines with larger discounts.

If, however, 2021 runs similarly to 2020 we won't see new iPads until September. Last year we still saw Black Friday iPad deals offering some impressive discounts on these new releases but it's worth noting that this later release date might reduce those offers.

Regardless of what happens in 2021, though, the 2020 iPad Pro is still going to be offering some excellent discounts come November. Old enough to drop its price but new enough to sidestep the threat of being discontinued, we expect to see bigger discounts on these powerful devices this time around.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air

However, if you don't need the full glory of the (still pricey) iPad Pro, the iPad Air 4 is looking primed for some stellar Black Friday iPad deals this year. Apple doesn't refresh this line of tablets nearly as frequently as it does its Pro line, which means we stand a good chance to having no 2021 iPad Air release. While that does mean no new meat to push that existing iPad Air price down, a year on the market is going to yield some significantly higher savings than those we saw last time around.

Plus, the iPad Air is perfectly positioned for those who want a little more oomph from their tablet, without requiring some of the more advanced features of the Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

10.2-inch iPad

Entry level iPad models are already comparatively cheap. It's almost certain that we'll see a new tablet in this range of everyday devices in 2021, likely launching at the same $329 / £329 price point as previous tablets. However, these models face far higher risks of being discontinued, as we saw with 2019's offering. That means you might be able to score a super low price on a 2020 model, but it's more likely you'll be looking at either similar $50 discounts on the new device or larger savings on more expensive 2020 configurations.

Last year's best iPad Black Friday deals

One of the best way to predict what will happen in 2021 is to look back at last year's best iPad Black Friday deals. Here's what we saw...

In the UK? Jump to last year's deals.

Black Friday iPad deals in the US

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This is the best price we've ever seen on this year's standard iPad, and with a $50 discount this was the cheapest we saw it last Black Friday. This deal ran out extremely quickly, while Amazon was still offering a $299 sales price though.



2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 128GB: $429 $359.99 at Best Buy

Need more storage from your iPad? You could get $70 off the top storage 128GB iPad 10.2-inch from Best Buy. This is a significant discount, and was the best price we've seen so far for a fantastic iPad.



2020 iPad Air - 64GB: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Stock moved fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, which were particularly early considering this was such a new release at the time. This was an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you could grab it in time - but we've since seen it drop down to $559.



2019 iPad Air - 256GB: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

The previous generation iPad Air was seeing some discounts over at Best Buy as well, now that the brand new model was making itself at home on Apple's shelves. That means you could save on a good 256GB of storage - plenty for more demanding apps and games.



iPad Pro 12.9-inch (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018): $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo offered some excellent Black Friday iPad deals on the previous generation of iPad Pros last year. Savings were available all the way up to 1TB of storage space, but prices fluctuated over the course of the weekend.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (WiFi + Cellular, 256GB, 2018) + Magic Keyboard: $1,648 $1,249 at B&H Photo

You could also grab a 2018 iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard included for $1,278 in B&H Photo's Black Friday iPad deals. There's 256GB of storage in here - plenty of space for all your schoolwork with enough to spare for games and streaming.



iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $799 $749 at Amazon

The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as the larger 12.9-inch version, but it's cheaper if you don't need the larger Retina display. 128GB is enough storage for working, streaming, and gaming on the move - and with a $50 discount it's currently cheaper than ever. There were also bigger configurations on sale at Amazon too:

128GB: $799 $749 | 256GB: $899 $799 | 512GB: $1,099 $849.99 | 1TB: $1,299 $1,199



iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB, 2020): $999 $934.92 at Amazon

The newest iPad Pro sports a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and the fastest processor you'll find in any tablet - and it was $70 less than usual at Amazon. The 128GB configuration is the cheapest version of this device, but if you wanted more storage, there were savings on all versions of Apple's premium tablet available:

128GB: $999 $899.99 | 256GB: $1,099 $999 | 512GB: $1,299 $1,149 | 1TB: $1,499 $1,349



$100 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from Apple

If you prefer to shop with Apple, you could get $100 in a gift card on certain iPad Pro purchases. If you were after something a bit smaller, you can also get $50 gift card when you bought the iPad mini as well.



Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $349 $329 at Amazon

It was only $20 off, but the Magic Keyboard is a premium accessory for the iPad Pro - it costs more than the standard 2020 iPad after all. This was the first time we've seen that $349 price waver (though we've since seen more price drops) so if you were looking to use your tablet as a laptop it was worth checking out.



Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

You could save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in the UK's Black Friday iPad deals. We had seen a lower price last year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There was only £30 in it, though, and we hadn't seen that price in a long time now.



Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saved you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment.



iPad Air 3 - save up to £150 when trading in an old iPad at John Lewis

If you were looking to upgrade a super old device, you could save up to £150 when you trade in your existing iPad at John Lewis. This offer stood on the iPad Air 3 and iPad Mini 5 as well.



Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

This was the first price cut we had seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4. This one moved fast, though, selling out pretty quickly on the big day itself.



2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 128GB: £769 £706.70 at Amazon

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro was available for £706 at Amazon. That's a price drop of over £50, and near the lowest price we'd ever seen for this model. 256GB: £869 £816 | 512GB: £1,069 £990 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,179.20



View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816 at John Lewis

Save £53 - John Lewis price matched the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro in its Black Friday iPad deals last year, and offered a two year guarantee included in this price, making for extra peace of mind on top of the discount.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 128GB: £969 £895.69 at Amazon

This wasn't a record low price on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We'd seen this price flopping over the last few days, though, so be quick to grab it before it rises again. Of course, you can save more on bigger configurations this week as well. 256GB: £1,069 £990 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,179.20 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,368.20



£80 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from Apple

If you prefer to shop with Apple, you could also get £80 in a gift card on certain iPad Pro purchases. If you're after something a bit smaller, you could also get £40 gift card when you buy the iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: £119 £103.59 at Amazon

If you're using an iPad Pro you'll want to grab the second generation Apple Pencil to make the most of the incredible hand drawing and writing experience on Apple's most powerful tablet. Discounts on this peripheral are extremely rare, so many made the most of this offer no matter how little the saving.



Apple Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: £199 £187.49 at Amazon

There wasn't a massive discount on this Apple Smart Keyboard, but it was the first time we'd seen the new iPad Pro accessory taking a price cut. It's rare to find offers on these premium peripherals as well, so if you were looking to use your iPad for writing it was worth grabbing this while you could save some change.



That should cover everything you need to know right now. As more information about this year's Black Friday iPad deals comes to light we'll be sure to return to update this page. If it's other devices you're after, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals we're expecting in 2021.