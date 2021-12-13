Best video editing Mac in 2021: MacBook, iMac, MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Mini rated

In recent years, finding the best Mac for video editing has been more difficult than in previous years as the line between pro and consumer became less clear. In 2021, Apple pivoted significantly by putting the “pro” back in its MacBook Pro lineup. With significant changes being made, creative professionals and prosumers should find it easier to find the best Mac for video editing. Apple also understands that everyday consumers need to perform video editing, if only on a smaller scale. Its lower-priced Macs are still mighty and fit nicely in the brand lineup that remains synonymous with innovative design, simple operation, and reliability.

Apple updates its Mac lineup every year, so you can always find better options typically at similar price points as previous models. When deciding on a Mac, it's important to decide whether to purchase one with Apple silicon inside or Intel. The former is the future of Mac, so keep this in mind.

From the best MacBooks to the best AIO computers , these are the best Macs for video editing currently available.

Best Mac laptop for video editing

1. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) The best MacBook for business overall Specifications System-on-a-chip: Apple M1 Pro chip or Apple M1 Max chip CPU / GPU : Up to 10-core / Up to 32-core RAM: 16GB - 64GB unified memory Storage: 512GB - 8TB SSD Dimensions (W x D x H) (14-inch): 31.26 x 22.12 x 1.55 cm Dimensions (W x D x H) (16-inch): 35.57 x 24.81 x 1.68 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Choice of SoC + More ports than more recent models + Good battery life + mini-LED display Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The two newest MacBook Pro models are identical except for the display size. Both feature all-new Apple M1 Pro or Apple M1 Max chips making them the fastest MacBook Pros to date. Videographers will appreciate the Liquid Retina XDR display that features mini-LED, up to 1000 nits sustained (full-screen) brightness, 1600 nits peak brightness, and P3 Wide color. There's also ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. These are the first Apple laptops in a generation to go beyond USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports for which there are three. The models also include a HDMI port and SDXC card slot to attach your favorite accessories.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021).

2. 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) Still a powerful choice Specifications System-on-a-chip: Apple M1 chip CPU / GPU : 8-core / 8-core RAM: 8GB or 16GB unified memory Storage: 256GB - 2TB SSD Dimensions (W x D x H) : 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at very.co.uk Prime View at Amazon View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + One of the first Apple M1 products + Typically on sale Reasons to avoid - Could be replaced in '22 - Limited RAM and storage

This model is the one to get when you're looking for a MacBook Pro and are on a budget. One of the first Apple silicon computers released, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), has a lot going for it, starting with its Apple M1 system on a chip. For video editing, upgrade the storage and RAM to the highest possible levels for the best results. In addition, this laptop is now the last current MacBook Pro to feature a Touch Bar if that makes a difference. Be wary of its limited ports, however.

Read the full review: 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2021).

3. MacBook Air (M1, 2020) One of the first Apple silicon models Specifications System-on-a-chip: Apple M1 chip CPU / GPU : 8-core / Up to 8-core RAM: 8GB or 16GB unified memory Storage: 256GB - 2TB SSD Dimensions (W x D x H) : 30.41 x 21.24 x 0.41–1.61 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + A lower price of entry + Apple M1 + Exceptional battery life Reasons to avoid - Limited specs - Webcam still just 720p - New model coming next year

The current MacBook Air is nearly identical to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, especially on the inside. What you're missing here is the Touch Bar, and you'll receive less battery life between charges. There's also no Touch ID. There's also weaker brightness, 400 nits vs. 500 nits on the more expensive model. However, if none of those limitations bother you as someone looking to edit videos on a budget, this is almost certainly the choice. Best of all, it's a model that's on sale very often. On a side note, if you're the type of person who wants the most recent laptop possible, understand that an all-new designed MacBook Air (likely in multiple colors) is probably arriving in mid-2022.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (M1, 2020).

Best all-in-one Mac for video editing

4. Apple iMac (27-inch, 2020) Apple’s most affordable all-in-one Specifications CPU: Up to 3.6GHz 10-core Intel Core i9 processor Graphics: Up to Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory RAM: 8GB – 128GB Screen: 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K display 5120 x 2880 Storage: 256GB – 8TB SSD Dimensions (H x W x D): 51.6 x 65.0 x 20.3 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Laptops Direct View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Stunning 5K display + Quiet under load Reasons to avoid - SSD upgrades are expensive

No doubt, the final Mac all-in-one to feature an Intel processor, the 27-inch iMac is perhaps the company's best to date. It offers plenty of power and storage that you can improve upon by increasing the specs. The LED-backlit display is configurable with nano-texture glass, and you can add up to an AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory graphics. For heavy editors, go with the maximum RAM and storage, then consider bumping it up to the maximum IntelCore i9 processor. In 2022, Apple's expected to replace this model with an Apple silicon version. It's something to keep in mind before making a purchase.

Read the full review: iMac (27-inch, 2020).

5. 24-inch iMac (2021) The first desktop iMac with Apple silicon Specifications System-on-a-chip: Apple M1 chip CPU / GPU : 8-core / 8-core RAM: 8GB or 16GB unified memory Storage: 256GB - 2TB SSD Dimensions (W x D x H) : 54.7 x 46.1 x 14.7 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + All-new design + Multiple color choices + First Apple silicon on desktop Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as the 2021 MacBook Pro models - Is the display size too small?

Continuing the trend that started with the iPad Air 4 in 2020, the all-new 24-inch iMac is noted for its colorful choices: green, blue, pink, orange, purple, yellow, and traditional silver. Inside this beautiful machine, you'll find similar specs to the current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. In many respects, this is unfortunate since you can't get any more than 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. And yet, the familiar specs have kept the prices on this model reasonable, making it a terrific choice for first-time video editors and those on a budget that want a desktop over a laptop.

Read the full review: 24-inch iMac (2021).

Best Mac workstation for video editing

6. Mac mini (2018) Apple’s smallest workstation is now even better for business Specifications CPU: Core i5 2.6GHz RAM: 8 GB Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 Storage: 1TB Dimensions (W x D x H): 9 x 6 x 6in TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Four USB-C Thunderbolt ports + Space-saving design Reasons to avoid - Integrated graphics - Higher starting cost

Business users have long considered Apple's Mac mini, which features a space-saving design and can be hooked up to any monitor. This 2018 model is the final one to offer an Intel processor inside. As a result, the computer is squarely aimed at creatives and professional users. Even though it has a small design, you can up the CPU through customization, although its integrated graphics won't be enough for professional editors. You'll still get four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports for hooking up multiple monitors, making it pretty good value overall.

Read the full review: Apple Mac mini.

7. Mac Pro (2019) A workstation with a unique design Specifications CPU: Up to AMD Radeon Pro W6800X Duo GPU Graphics: Up to One or two Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Modules with 64GB of GDDR6 memory each Storage: 256GB - 8TB Dimensions (W x D x H): 21.8 x 45.0 x 52.9 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Apple UK View at Apple UK Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Configurations + Can be repaired and upgraded Reasons to avoid - Outdated - Expensive

The third-generation Mac Pro is Apple's high-end computer and most potent and has the price tag to prove it. Though powerful and heavily customizable, it's now been over two years since Apple released it. Since then, high-speed and efficient Apple silicon-based machines have arrived, showing the world where things are headed on all Macs — including a future Mac Pro that could come in late 2022 or early 2023. Still, if now is when you're in the market and you have the money to upgrade the specs substantially, you won't be upset with this current model. Besides, with the iMac Pro no longer available, this truly is the most professional desktop Apple's selling.

Read the full review: Apple Mac Pro.

8. Mac mini (M1, 2020) The one with Apple silicon Specifications System-on-a-chip: Apple M1 chip CPU / GPU : 8-core / 8-core RAM: 8GB or 16GB unified memory Storage: 256GB - 2TB SSD Dimensions (W x D x H) : 19.7 x 19.7 x 3.6 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

If you want the internals available on the other Apple M1 computers, including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 27-inch iMac, but want to bring your own accessories, say hello to this Mac mini. Introduced in late 2020, this model is nearly identical to the 2018 Intel-based model that remains on the market. This model offers two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and Gigabit Ethernet. Like other first-gen Apple silicon machines, this one could soon be replaced by an updated version in 2022.

Read the full review: Apple Mac mini.

Best Mac laptop replacement for business

9. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Apple’s laptop ‘replacement’ is a versatile business tool Specifications Display: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Camera: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras Processor: M1 chip with next-generation Neural Engine Storage: From 128GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Currys Prime View at Amazon View at Jacamo 128 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Massive display + Snappy iOS 12 Reasons to avoid - Limited battery life - No headphone port or connector

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers the same SoC as the first-gen Apple silicon Macs, an M1 chip with a next-generation Neural Engine. It also features a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and True Tone. The most expensive Apple tablet you can buy is available with up to 2TB of storage and offers up to 10 hours of excitement between charges. The iPad Pro offers 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, and 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.

Read the full review: iPad Pro 12.9 (2021).

11. iPad Air 4 (2020) A bigger screen for business tasks Specifications Display: 10.9-inch Retina display Processor: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Camera: 12MP back camera Storage: 64GB or 256GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Currys View at Laptops Direct Reasons to buy + Larger screen, smaller bezels + Apple Pencil support Reasons to avoid - Lacks FaceID - Accessories are expensive

If you're a videographer on a budget who rather use a tablet, there's nothing quite like the iPad Air 4. With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, this 2020 model includes a speedy A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and up to 256GB of storage. In addition, you'll almost certainly appreciate the multiple color choices available on this tablet; there's silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue as a creative. Use 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, or 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.

Read the hands-on review: iPad Air 4 (2020).

