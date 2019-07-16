These Samsung Galaxy S10 deals from non-Amazon retailers are Prime Day worthy

Amazon Prime Day has been an absolute haven for those looking for a brand new affordable mobile phone deal, but there was something we couldn't help but notice was missing in the UK - the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.
Both of Samsung's top two devices were pretty lacking in Amazon's Prime Day offers (not in the US though, you can see below how lucky they've been) but if you were hoping to grab one then don't worry, there are a host of other retailers offering top deals on these handsets.
Right now, there are two stores who have come out on top above everyone else - Three and Fonehouse. With Three offering 100GB data bargains on both Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and S10 Plus deals and Fonehouse dropping the best EE offers, these four deals are all you need for these two devices on contract.
We've listed these absolute standout Samsung phone deals down below, so you can find the one that works best for you. Or see all of the Amazon Prime Day phone deals they're competing with.
The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals
Samsung Galaxy S10 | EE | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 per month
If you like the idea of owning Samsung's latest and greatest but the Galaxy S10 Plus is slightly above your price range, this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal could be the way to go. It offers 15GB of data at £38 a month - a great price on the Galaxy S10.
Samsung Galaxy S10 | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm
This 100GB offer feels impossible to say no to. Costing £34 a month with not a huge amount upfront, this comes in at an average S10 price while offering you a tonne of data.
The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43 per month
We're happy to call this the best phone in the world. Yes, it's not cheap but at £43 a month and absolutely nothing upfront, this is easily the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal we've seen yet.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm
Amazon Prime Day US: Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
As we say, it's been a much happier scene on Amazon US than it has in the UK for S10 deals. If you've got the cash to buy the Samsung S10 outright then you can save a packet if you buy today.
Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, unlocked):
Was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the smaller version of the phone from the brand, with a 5.8-inch display and the under-display fingerprint scanner making it a little more palatable in the palm.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB, unlocked):
Was $1,249.99 now $949.99 at Amazon
Yeah, we know you could get the 1TB version of this phone, but the 512GB is more than enough, considering it's got an incredible screen, amazing camera and great battery life. Worth the investment at this lower price.
