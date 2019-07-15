Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals: our live blog of the best deals

Tom Bedford

When you find something on a Lightning Deal, you can usually expect that to be the cheapest you'll see it for a while, as the discounts are often unrivalled. Some times the deals are for products that aren't great though, but obviously we won't recommend them to you – watch out if you browse solo, though.

To help you work out which of the Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals on tech gadgets are worth your time, and which are worth ignoring, we've scoured the Lightning Deals list for the best discounts that you should pay attention to.

We're updating this list constantly to reflect new Lightning Deals, or to inform you when the great ones are sold out, so bookmark this page and check back regularly to find out which Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals are running at the time.