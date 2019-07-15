Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals: our live blog of the best deals

Tom Bedford
You're a proper Amazon Prime Day expert if you know Lightning Deals are where to look for the biggest discounts, and if you didn't know about them, consider this the best wake-up call of your day.
Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals are short-lived deals that save you a lot more money than the rest of the deals, but they close rather quickly, and there's always allotted stock. That means when it sells out the product returns to its non-deal price – if there are any left at all.
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days. If you like the look of Prime and you're in the UK then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
When you find something on a Lightning Deal, you can usually expect that to be the cheapest you'll see it for a while, as the discounts are often unrivalled. Some times the deals are for products that aren't great though, but obviously we won't recommend them to you – watch out if you browse solo, though.
To help you work out which of the Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals on tech gadgets are worth your time, and which are worth ignoring, we've scoured the Lightning Deals list for the best discounts that you should pay attention to.
We're updating this list constantly to reflect new Lightning Deals, or to inform you when the great ones are sold out, so bookmark this page and check back regularly to find out which Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals are running at the time.
Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals: our top picks
This is where we'll put our top picks of the Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals, from both the US and UK discount listings. We'll updated it when a really great deal comes along, but take note of the time stamp, as these bargains don't last forever!
Ring Stick Up Cam (Battery)
£179 £89 at Amazon – ends 11.30pm BST
Looking for a way to protect your home? A Ring Stick Up Cam is the way to do that, and with the battery-powered variant seeing a massive 50% off for Lightning Deals, you can look after your property on the cheap.
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$129 $79.99 at Amazon
What's the point of Amazon Prime Day, if not to enable you to buy kitchen appliances that make your life that little bit easier? We've seen deals on stand mixers, rice pots, slow cookers, and now this great Lightning Deal makes a cold brew coffee maker affordable.
Prime Day Lightning Deals: as they happen
All times PT (Pacific Time).
12:50 - This Instax Instant Camera is now 39% off for those in the UK as it's down to £42.99. The deal is moving quickly, and while it's not available in the US as a lightning deal you'll already find it as low as $49.99 there.
Before you buy one of these, note that you'll need to buy film for it to work. Apparently that's how cameras used to work? Who knew?
11:10 – Looking for a smaller TV for another room in your home? Those in the UK will be able to grab this Sony Bravia 32-inch TV for 43% less than its normal RRP.
This Lightning Deal is only set to last until midnight in the UK, and there's no discount on the same product in the US. That said, you can get money off of this TCL 32-inch TV so it'll only cost $99.99.
Don't expect great things from either of these TVs, but if you're looking for an alternative screen to put in your kitchen or a small bedroom this may be a great opportunity to get one for a lot less than its normal price.
- Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU 32-inch TV
£349.99£199 at Amazon
- TCL 32S325 32 inch 720p TV
$136.76.97$99.99 at Amazon
09:51 – how well stocked are you in tools? Is your garden looking okay? Are you going to be able to make the most of your property when summer comes? If the answer to any of those questions is "I need more!", at least if you're based in the US, Lightning Deals has the answer.
These hugely discounted blower, grill and power tool kit will let you work hard with your DIY, and play harder with a well-earned BBQ afterwards.
There isn't as big a range of similar products in the UK's Lightning Deals, but that's because the entirety of the UK's summer passed over one hot Saturday in June.
- Makita Cordless Blower Kit
$229.99$154.33 at Amazon
- Traeger Grills Pellet grill
$749.97$489.99 at Amazon
- Porter-Cable 8-Tool Combo Kit
$399.99$279 at Amazon
09:23 – we've found another great deal for something you probably don't technically need, but you really should want – isn't that the point of these Lighting Deals anyway? If you're going to do Amazon Prime Day, you may as well do it right, by spending money on a robot vacuum cleaner that's seeing a massive discount.
This is for US readers only, sadly, but if you're based in the UK, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is also reduced, which should fulfill all your vacuum needs.
Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11S
$223.99 $149 at Amazon
This robot vacuum definitely doesn't suck – it can self-charge, it's quiet, and cleans a range of surfaces. At a newly affordable price, it'd be a great addition to your house / flat / robot army.
08:05 – here's a deal for something super indulgent, which is exactly the reason Amazon Prime Day was started in the first place – your own personal hot tub. This UK-only deal is for a Lay-Z-Spa with LED lights, AirJet, and space for up to 6 people, or in short, everything you need for a great hot tub experience.
So your LED experience can carry on when you're out the tub, another deal provides Philips Hue light strips that you can change the color of, giving you the luxury life style you've always dreamed of.
- Lay-Z-Spa Saint Tropez Hot Tub
£529.99£299.99 at Amazon – ends 11.45pm BST
- Philips Hue 2m Light Strip
£83.60 £49.99 at Amazon – ends 11.45pm BST
07:49 – marshal your friends and have a party with this portable speaker from Marshall. It's a hefty discount on a high-quality piece of kit, and at 42% off, it's now firmly within your grasp.
While the Marshall Portable Speaker is only available in the UK, US readers have another great deal in the form of a KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, with a great 38% discount. Summer's coming up, and you'll thank yourself later if you buy a cold-brew coffee machine now to keep you chilled through the warmest months.
Marshall - Kilburn Portable Speaker:
£188.38 £110 at Amazon – ends 11.59pm BST
This is one of those bits of tech that combines style AND substance. A chic wireless speaker from one of the best known names in audio. It claims up to 20 hours in portable play time and allows for Bluetooth connection.
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$129 $79.99 at Amazon
What's the point of Amazon Prime Day, if not to enable you to buy kitchen appliances that make your life that little bit easier? We've seen deals on stand mixers, rice pots, slow cookers, and now this great Lightning Deal makes a cold brew coffee maker affordable.
06:24 – some more great discounted pieces of kit have been added to Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals in both the US and UK, and they're all rather adventure-y. Want to adventure in real life with the GoPro, in games with the Oculus Go, online with a smart Wi-Fi router or in a culinary way with a stand mixer?
You've got quite a while left with both these deals too, so there isn't as much rush as their predecessors, although that doesn't mean they won't sell out before the deadline.
- US
- Oculus Go VR Headset
$199$159 – ends 2.45pm PT
- Levoit Wi-Fi router and Air Purifier
$189.99$149.99 – ends 4:45pm PT
- UK
- GoPro Hero 7 with Adventure-Kit
£358.10£285.45 – ends 10.45pm BST
- KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer
£529£279.99 – ends 10.45pm BST
05:55 – Americans, get in gear now, because we've found perhaps the best PlayStation 4 deal you'll see this Amazon Prime Day period, in the form of, obviously, a lightning deal.
Get a 1TB Playstation 4 Pro, with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn, all for the incredible low price of $299. If your goal this Amazon Prime Day was to get a new PS4, this is what you've been waiting for.
Update: sadly, this amazing PS4 deal has sold out. We thought we'd keep it up here though, as record of how good some Lightning Deals on Amazon can be.
SOLD OUT: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn $299.99 at Amazon – ends 11.45pm PT
Get two great games and a powerful PS4 with loads of storage space for this crazy cheap price. It's going to run out of time soon, and stock (probably) much sooner, so get your wallet out if you want a crazy cheap PS4!
04:56 – if you know cooler gadgets to spurge your cash on than robots, then we don't believe you, but we're also going to prove you wrong. If you live in the UK, you can save £200 on a robot lawnmower. Think a Roomba, but for chopping your grass. Perfect, right?
Flymo 1200 R Lithium-Ion Robotic Lawnmower
£599.99 £399.99 at Amazon – ends 11.59pm BST
Fully join the robot revolution and get your lawn looking as good as your carpets. Flymo's robotic lawnmower will happily rove around outside keeping your grass in check while you put your feet up inside. Ideal - and for £200 less than usual, too.View Deal
04:31 – Game of Thrones fan? Amazon Prime Day Lighting Deals have you sorted, at least if you live in the US. You can buy the first three seasons on Blu-Ray or DVD at massively discounted prices, with 67% off for the Blu-Ray and a massive 71% off if you're a DVD collector.
Both these deals end 3.30pm PT, so hurry up if you want to own a piece of Westeros.
- Game of Thrones Season 1-3 on Blu-Ray
$179.99$58.99
- Game of Thrones Season 1-3 on DVD
$159.99$46.99
04:05 – we've just spotted the iOTA 360 laptop on the UK's Amazon Prime Lightning Deals section. With a 11.6-inch screen, Intel Quad Core Atom Z8350 Processor, and running Windows 10, it's a fine computer, but for only £99.99 (down from £199.99) it's a great deal if you're on the market for a new affordable laptop.
iOTA 360 11.6-inch Convertible Touch Laptop
£199.99 £99.99 at Amazon – ends 11.45pm BST
This is a great deal on an affordable laptop, as it's fairly small and lightweight and now comes in at (just) under £100. If you need a new budget business or personal laptop, you can't go wrong with this Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal
00:00 – deals in the US have gone live! Here is a selection of the best lightning deals that are available now. Remember we'll cut out the deals that finish, or sell out, so act quick to avoid missing out.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
$27.99 $20.78 – ends 3pm ET / 12am PT
The Anker Soundcore is a reliable Bluetooth speaker with a great battery life and decent sound quality, and this deal takes a chunk out of its asking price. If you're looking at Amazon Prime Day deals to get yourself a speaker, this is the one for you.
- Snapper HD 48V Electric Cordless String Trimmer
$191.66$143.20 – ends 2.45am ET / 11.45pm PT
18:00 – deals in the UK have gone live! Here are the best Lighting Deals we can see right now.
Garmin Dash Cam 55
£149.99 £89.99 at Amazon – ends 6.30pm BST
The Garmin Dash Cam 55 is one of our favourite dash cams, as it has many super functions like an on-board GPS tracker to location stamp footage, and a polarising filter. The £60 you're saving could help you a lot more if this records you in an accident.
Xbox One S 1TB Console (Fortnite Special Edition) with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 & Xbox One Chat Headset
£293.97 £199.99 at Amazon – ends 11.30pm BST
- Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker
£31.99£23.99 – ends 3pm BST
- Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
£279.99£89.99 – ends 11.30pm BST
- Pressure King 6L pressure cooker
£99.99£67.20 – ends 2pm BST
- Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulbs
£24.99£19.99 – ends 4.30pm BST
- ghd Professional Styler
£109.99£64.99 – ends 11.45pm BST