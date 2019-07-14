The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals for 1080p, 4K and ultra-wide screens

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are some stunning deals on some equally stunning monitors.

All kinds of models have had price cuts — from 24-inch 1080p monitors to huge 4K screens and even ultra-wide monitors for immersive gaming.

No matter what kind of monitor you're after, there's likely to be a great Amazon Prime Day deal for you.

In fact, there are so many monitors getting Amazon Prime Day deals, it can be a bit overwhelming. That's why we've gone through every offer and listed only the very best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals on this page, letting you save money on the top hardware.

BenQ EX3203R 32-inch HDR 144Hz curved monitor £429.95 £329.99 at Amazon

This 32-inch curved gaming monitor is big and beautiful, and will make your games look fantastic with HDR support and high 144Hz refresh rates. The slight curve helps immerse you in your gaming, and the 2K resolution is crisp but not too demanding.

BenQ EW3270U 32-inch 4K HDR monitor £384.93 £299.99 at Amazon

This is probably one of the cheapest 4K monitors on Amazon Prime Day. At less than £300, you get a large 32-inch display with HDR support. It has very good colour reproduction, which makes it a great choice for photo and video editing as well as general media enjoyment.

BenQ EX3501R 35-inch ultra-wide curved gaming monitor £584.96 £498.99 at Amazon

We love a good ultra-wide monitor here at TechRadar, and this is a great offer. For £85 off, you get this immersive 21:9 monitor that spans almost your entire vision. It's curved, which makes it comfortable to use, and features a 3440 x 1440 resolution and FreeSync 2 for smooth gameplay.

Philips BDM4037UW/00 40-inch 4K monitor £529.62 £359.99 at Amazon

This huge 40-inch 4K monitor is so big, it could double as a 4K TV. It's got a stunning wide colour gamut for bright, vibrant and accurate colours. If you want a large monitor with ultra-high resolutions, then you're unlikely to find a better deal than this.

Samsung U32R592 32-inch curved 4K gaming monitor £389.99 £279.99 at Amazon

This stylish 32-inch curved 4K monitor from Samsung will look great on any desk. Not only does it have a stunning design, but when you switch it on you'll be blown away by the bright and vibrant colours. This deal knocks £110 off the asking price.

