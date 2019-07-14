If you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, then you've come to the right place, as we've collected the top laptops deals we've found so far.

Because Amazon Prime Day 2019 now lasts for two days, there will be new laptop deals cropping up — while some deals will sell out — so check back here regularly for the latest laptop deals, as we'll be updating it throughout Amazon Prime Day.

During Amazon Prime Day there will be loads of laptop deals going up, but not all of them are that good. That's why we've gone through all the deals and picked the very best laptop deals and listed them on this page.

This will make it even easier for you to find the best laptop deal for your needs and budget on Amazon Prime Day.

On this page you'll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals for budget laptops, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and high-end premium laptops as well.

No matter what sort of laptop you're after, we should have an Amazon Prime Day deal for you — and you can buy in confidence knowing that we have used our expert knowledge to pick only the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

The very best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ZenBook S UX391 £799.99 £599.99 at Amazon

It's not just gaming laptops that are getting a price cut on Amazon Prime Day, with Asus' slimline ZenBook S UX391 getting a £200 saving. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM – all packed into a premium aerospace-grade aluminium body.View Deal

(Image credit: Microsoft) Microsoft Surface Pro 6 £909.99 £749.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal on Microsoft's beautifully-designed tablet. It comes with the Signature Type Cover, which not only protects the screen, but also turns it into a laptop-like device. Also comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.View Deal

The best cheap Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Matebook D 14-inch AMD Ryzen 5 8GB RAM £599.99 £464.99 at Amazon

Huawei has had a rough few months, but it still makes great laptops, and this one gets a £135 price cut. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It's a stylish, slim and now every affordable laptop that's well worth considering.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505GM gaming laptop £1,299.99 £799.99 at Amazon

This gaming laptop has had a huge £500 cut from its asking price, easily making it one of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day. You get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, making this an excellent mid-range gaming laptop.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Notebook £1,0999 £849.99 at Amazon

Save £250 off this excellent gaming notebook, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. Those are specs that will handle modern games with ease, and the screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc0003na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £978 £839.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable HP Omen gaming laptop, then this is a great choice thanks to its £138 price cut. You get older graphics, with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, but that's still good enough for most recent games.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc00029na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £1,262 £999.99 at Amazon

This is a good middle ground between the cheapest HP Omen 15 on sale on Amazon Prime Day and the most expensive. It comes with an Nvidia GTX 1060, which offers plenty of power to play modern games at decent graphical settings - and it comes with a 144Hz screen.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc1011na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £1,799.95 £1,439.99 at Amazon

This powerful gaming laptop comes with some of the latest tech – and a lovely £359.96. The Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM means this is a beast of a laptop that can handle any modern game.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £229.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Prime Day is one of the best days outside of Black Friday to grab a Chromebook, and Asus' excellent device is now even more affordable thanks to a £90 price cut. With an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB or RAM powering Chrome OS, this is a great laptop for students.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA £280 £199 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to buy a Chromebook as this deal demonstrates. You get a fantastic £80 price cut that makes this an even more affordable 2-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. It only has 16GB of storage space, though, so you'll need to make use of Google Drive.View Deal

(Image credit: Dell) Dell Chromebook 11 3000 £199 £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day continues to bring the goods when it comes to Chromebook deals, and Dell's 11.6-inch model is one of the best. With £50 off, you're getting a lovely-designed Chrome OS machine with decent specs (though the 16GB storage is a bit on the slim side).View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £199 £139.99 at Amazon

This is another brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on a Chromebook. With 32GB storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, this is a well-specced Chromebook that will run Chrome OS and its apps smoothly. The 11.6-inch HD screen is also a delight to work on.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook 11-v001na £187.81 £139.99 at Amazon

This slimline Chromebook offers 12.45 hours of battery life, along with a stylish design that proves that Chromebooks can be just as attractive as other laptops. Its 11.6-inch screen is large enough to work on without making it too large to carry around with.View Deal

(Image credit: Dell) Dell Chromebook 14 7000 £629.99 £469.99 at Amazon

Dell's high-end Chromebook (yes, such things exist) has had a £160 price cut. This is one of the best Chromebooks on the market right now with a gorgeous full HD 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and USB Type-C. It's also a convertible device, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet.View Deal