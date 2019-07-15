The second-gen Amazon Echo Plus drops down to just £99 for Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

You don't need Alexa's assistance to work out that this is one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals around – £40 off the superior-sounding Echo Plus, down to £99 instead of £139.99.

The speaker gives you all the smarts of Alexa, plus better audio quality than the other Echo speakers, plus an integrated smart home hub (which means you don't need a separate hub to control your lights and other smart home equipment).

The smart home gets smarter

For less than £100 you can be asking Alexa about everything from the weather forecast to the latest football scores. And the good news is that Alexa keeps getting better over time as Amazon adds more features.

The Echo Plus can act as the centre of your smart home too, letting you make requests like "Alexa, turn off the lights" to take control of any connected bulbs you may have, for instance.

At this new low price there's really never been a better time to buy the Echo Plus, and if you already own Echo hardware, it will of course play nicely with it.

Looking for another Echo?

Loads of Amazon Echo products have been reduced in price for Amazon Prime Day. Here's our pick of the offers available so far:

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo Input: £34.99 now £14.99

Got a great set of speakers that you want to add Alexa voice control to? Then pick up the Echo Input while it's on sale. It plugs into dumb speakers, and gives them voice-activated smarts. There's a £20 saving to be made for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo (2nd gen): £84.99 now £54.99

Make a £35 saving on the classic Amazon Echo model for Amazon Prime Day, giving you a great sounding speaker that can also be used to control your smart home and music library with the power of your voice alone.View Deal