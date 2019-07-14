Ring Video Doorbell 2 gets massive pre-Prime Day deal for wannabe crimefighters

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

As Amazon Prime Day prepares to kick off a'proper, the deals are already started to trickle through. One thing that won't be trickling through however are burglars – for those that pick up this Ring Video Doorbell 2 deal, that is.

The web-connected, 1080p HD doorbell cam is usually £179, but has had its price slashed by a meaty £60 for Amazon Prime day, bringing it down to a very tempting £119.

Talkie-watchy

With motion detection and two-way chat, you'll be able to get notified as soon as someone gets in the vicinity of the doorbell, giving you time to choose whether or not you want to answer them.

And of course, there's the security element. Got parcels going missing? Someone's dog messing up your lawn? You'll be able to catch them on camera with a more discreet camera than some of the bigger, bolder models.

Do note however that there seems to be some issue with this deal appearing on Amazon's website – we've had reports of the listing page showing the full price RRP. Rest assured that it is at that discounted price – you may just have to refresh your page, or do a manual search through Amazon's search bar, to find that discounted offer.