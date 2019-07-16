Premium Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones go under £100 for Prime Day

A premium pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones for less than £100? Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019, that's exactly what you've got with the excellent Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones, with a £66.56 discount.
That knocks the price down from £165.56 to just £99, and that means there's never been a better time to get yourself these cans and upgrade your listening experience – whatever the source.
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones - Black
£165.56 £99 at Amazon
If you want over-ear headphones with attitude then look no further. Amazon has 40% off these Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones, saving you £66.65. These compact headphones boast built-in controls, crisp sound and a long battery life.
Superior quality
Not only do the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones look great, they bring with them high-quality aptX Bluetooth and up to 30 hours between charges, so they'll last you all day and more.
With the Marshall badge on the headphones you know you can expect superior build quality and audio performance, and if you do want to plug in then there's a 3.5 mm audio socket here too.
The Prime Day 2019 deals continue to pour in but this is one of the best we've seen so far. It won't be around forever though.
Other great Amazon Prime Day audio deals
Not a Marshall fan? Looking for something a little smarter? There are loads of great audio offers on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Check out these deals:
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones - Black
£319.99 £225 at Amazon
If you're looking for a more luxury set of cans then you can grab these Bang & Olufsen headphones for £94.99 cheaper than usual. These over-ear headphones come with active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a microphone.View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5:
£79.99 now £49.99
It's the newest of all Amazon's voice-controlled Echo speakers, and it's already on sale. Make a £30 saving on the Echo Show 5, which comes with a screen as well as the regular Alexa smart home features, including music, lighting and reminder controls.View Deal
Amazon Echo Input:
£34.99 now £14.99
Got a great set of speakers that you want to add Alexa voice control to? Then pick up the Echo Input while it's on sale. It plugs into dumb speakers, and gives them voice-activated smarts. There's a £20 saving to be made for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal
Amazon Echo (2nd gen):
£84.99 now £54.99
Make a £35 saving on the classic Amazon Echo model for Amazon Prime Day, giving you a great sounding speaker that can also be used to control your smart home and music library with the power of your voice alone.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker:
£269 now £99
Waterproof, Alexa-enabled and battery powered. What more could you want from a Bluetooth speaker? Get £170 off the Ultimate Ears Megablast with this Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Lite Bluetooth speaker:
£167 now £79
Ready for a dunking at your next pool party, this pint-sized speaker has immersive 360-degree sound, a 30m range and will play your tunes for 20 hours from a single charge.View Deal
Beats Solo3 wireless on ear headphones:
£209.95 now £139.99
Get almost £70 off these big, bold and bassy Beats headphones, which offer a massive 40 hours battery life, Siri voice control and comfort-cushioned earcups for extended listening sessions.View Deal
