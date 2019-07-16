Premium Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones go under £100 for Prime Day

A premium pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones for less than £100? Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019, that's exactly what you've got with the excellent Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones, with a £66.56 discount.

That knocks the price down from £165.56 to just £99, and that means there's never been a better time to get yourself these cans and upgrade your listening experience – whatever the source.

Superior quality

Not only do the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones look great, they bring with them high-quality aptX Bluetooth and up to 30 hours between charges, so they'll last you all day and more.

With the Marshall badge on the headphones you know you can expect superior build quality and audio performance, and if you do want to plug in then there's a 3.5 mm audio socket here too.

The Prime Day 2019 deals continue to pour in but this is one of the best we've seen so far. It won't be around forever though.

