Amazon Fire tablets are already heavily discounted for Prime Day 2019

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to pick up a new cheap tablet, Amazon has you covered: its range of home-brand Amazon Fire slates are all getting quite a meaty discount.

The discounted tablets, the Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10, are budget slates that are great for streaming content, browsing the web, and doing your shopping on a big screen.

Also on offer are the Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, special versions of each tablet designed for youngsters. They've got chunky protective cases, excellent parental controls, and other features that make them great for your kids to use for games and videos.

Amazon Fire tablets are among the most affordable slates you can buy, and with Amazon Prime Day deals knocking quite a bit off the price of each, it's a great time to pick one up.

Amazon Fire tablets Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

£30 for a tablet? Now that's a deal. We've seen Amazon slash the price of its cheapest tablet before, but it's still a great deal. The Fire 7 is basic, but great for web browsing, emails, reading and video playback.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

If they (the kids) break it, (you) return it and Amazon will replace it... for free! If that wasn't a good enough reason to pick your kids up a low-cost tablet, how about the fact it's now even more low-cost - just £60!

Amazon Fire HD 8: £79.99 £44.99

With an 8-inch HD display, reasonable power under the hood and plenty of apps on offer, the Fire HD 8 is a great, low-cost tablet - and with a saving of £35 it's now a bit of a steal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 £84.99

The Fire HD 8 has £45 off, offering parents piece of mind with great controls and a two-year worry-free guarantee, while kids get a sizable display and enough power to keep them entertained for hours.

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 £94.99

Amazon's biggest tablet is its best for video and gaming, with plenty of screen real estate on offer. And it's made even better with this Prime Day deal, saving you £55.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 £134.99

Save £65 on the extremely kid-friendly Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It comes with a big screen for them to enjoy their favourite apps on, excellent parental controls, a chunky protective case and a two-year guarantee.

Amazon devices are among the biggest sellers over Amazon Prime Day, as many of them see huge discounts, not just Fire tablets. If you're looking to pick up new tech, this is the perfect time to do it.