Amazon Prime Day TV deals: the biggest savings available now

Amazon Prime Day TV deals have landed, and we're bringing you all the biggest savings available now right here. We've seen Amazon deliver some excellent TV deals over the past few months, but now that Prime Day deals are finally here, we're seeing the retailer's best discounts of the year.

Keep this page bookmarked, because more offers will be dropping throughout the two-day shopping event - and we'll be keeping this page fully updated with all the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals as soon as they come in.

We're seeing everything from super cheap smart TVs to big savings on the latest OLED displays in this week's Prime Day TV deals. With brands like Hisense, Sharp, and TCL showing even cheaper discounts in the US and LG and Samsung stepping up their game in the UK as well. That means there's plenty of offers to catch right now, and we're keeping this page fresh with all the latest TV deals as soon as they go live.

If you want to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day TV deals here, you'll need a Prime membership. If you don't have one, you can still take part with a 30-day free trial of Amazon's premier delivery service, which means you can shop all these savings for free and keep Prime going until well into next month (just cancel it before the trial period is up if you don't want to keep it).

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Take part in Prime Day for free with a 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals available now

You'll find all the latest Amazon Prime Day TV deals just below, with prices suiting those looking for a super cheap smart TV as well as excellent discounts on high-end OLED and QLED displays as well.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals in the US

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku smart TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

You're not getting 4K resolution in this TCL Roku smart TV, but you are getting 1080p at a super low price right now. This TV is up for under $150 at Amazon right now - perfect if you're after a smaller secondary display.

View Deal

Hisense 43-inch H6570G 4K TV: $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

With Alexa compatibility and a slim-bezel design you're certainly picking up some decent features in this cheap Amazon Prime Day TV deal. Hisense is well known for producing budget sets to impress, and if you're happy to sacrifice some of the more premium features on offer further down this is a great price.

View Deal

TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

This 4K Roku TV is available for $100 off right now - an excellent saving considering the starting price was already only $329. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in - a decent set of specs for such a cheap Amazon Prime Day TV deal.

View Deal

LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.

View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399.99 $998.99 at Amazon

Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut in the Amazon Prime Day TV deals. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

View Deal

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $400 on the premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best performing TVs on the market right now.

View Deal

Best TV deals on Prime Day at other US retailers

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

TCL 4 Series 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Want a large TV for the living room but don't want to spend big? This $80 saving on a TCL 4 Series is a fantastic, economical way to bag a smart TV that's still fully capable for much less this week. Featuring Google Assistant, full HDR support, Dolby Digital+ and a Voice Remote, it's not skimping on any of the technology you'd normally expect to see on a new 4K TV deal either.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $398 at Walmart

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $398 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology. Walmart is definitely looking to compete with Prime Day deals over this one.

View Deal

Samsung Q90T Series 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,699 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's awesome Prime Day TV sales mean you can also pick up a fantastic deal on a range of Samsung Q90T TV's right now - the very top of the line QLED's currently on the market. You're getting the best of the best here, with amazing processors, viewing angles and colors.



65-inch: $2,499 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals in the UK

Hisense 50-inch AE7000FTUK 4K TV: £299 £268 at Amazon

You're only saving £30 on this cheap Hisense TV, but that's coming down from an already excellent £299 RRP. You're picking up a 50-inch set here, as well, which makes this price tag even more impressive.

View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-inch 4K TV: £499 £339 at Amazon

Save £160 on the 2020 Panasonic 4K TV, coming in at just £339 in the latest Prime Day TV deals. That's an excellent offer, especially considering you'll find Dolby Vision HDR tucked away inside.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 43-inch QLED TV: £589 £519 at Amazon

A crystal clear display and stunning picture quality await you in the Samsung Q60T QLED TV. This model is £60 off in Amazon's Prime Day TV deals, but if 43-inches is a little small you'll also find the 50-inch model for £649 down from £688.

View Deal

Philips 43-inch 4K TV with Ambilight: £500 £385 at Amazon

This older 2019 Philips Ambilight TV offers 4K HDR and support for HDR10+ with the Android TV operating system for a great price. You're still getting the immersive bordered LED effect straight out the box, and it works with Alexa devices, too!

View Deal

Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £899 £548 at Amazon

This 55-inch Hisense TV is a great option for those looking for high-end TV specifications and features without breaking the bank. You're getting ultra-HD resolution and bright HDR visuals as well as Alexa voice control.

View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K TV with Ambilight: £775 £625 at Amazon

Another 2019 Philips TV, the 65PUS6814/12 is a sleek, silver-rimmed television with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and even Atmos audio. These Prime Day TV deals are knocking £150 off the final price right now as well.

View Deal

Philips 58-inch 4K TV with Ambilight: £649 £575 at Amazon

The discount is small, but the gains are great. This 2020 Philips TV is only seeing a £74 discount, but with 4K HDR pictures, a P5 picture processor, and HDR10+ / Dolby Vision support, it's shaping up to be a great buy.

View Deal

TCL 50C715K 50 Inch QLED Television: £499.99 £399.99 at Amazon

This well spec'd TV ticks every box at the 50-inch mark, thanks to its quality QLED panel, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision-compatible HDR. Equipped with Freeview Play, it's even got Alexa voice command control built in.

View Deal

Best TV deals on Prime Day at other UK retailers

Samsung TU850 43-inch 4K TV: £499 £429 at Currys

Save £70 on the Samsung TU850 4K TV at Currys right now, with savings growing the further up the size scale you venture. This is a fantastic 2020 display with Dynamic Crystal Colour as well as support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and... Bixby.

View Deal

LG NANO816NA 49-inch 4K TV: £899 £599 at Currys

You can save £300 on this LG Nano 4K TV as well, offering up TruMotion 100, HDR10 and, of course, a NanoCell display for boosted colours and wider viewing angles.

View Deal

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: £1,699 £1,399 at Currys

If you're in it for some top line specs, you'll be pleased to hear this LG OLED TV is going for just £1,399 right now. That's still a lot of cash, but if you're shopping in the premium section that £300 discount makes a world of difference.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: will these prices drop any lower?

These Amazon Prime Day TV deals are not likely to drop further in price over Black Friday - that is, at Amazon. Last year we saw TV deals like these sticking to their same Prime Day sales prices over the November shopping weekend, and there's nothing to suggest that Amazon will do anything differently in 2020.

In fact, with Prime Day being so close to Black Friday this year, it's even more likely that these are the best prices you'll get out of Amazon this year. Competing against the biggest shopping event of the year isn't easy, so Amazon will be looking to make some considerable impact with its offers this October. After all, they don't want to devalue their own sales event by offering cheaper prices in November.

However, it's worth noting that November is a stellar time to be shopping for a new TV. Other retailers may well beat these Amazon Prime Day TV deals come November, though that's not a guarantee and there's likely to be plenty more competition in November making that race to checkout all the more difficult.