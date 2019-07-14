Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2019: get the best price on your new mobile

For the bargain hunters of the world, now is a very exciting time - Amazon Prime Day is finally here! With the 48 hours (yep, this is a two-day event now) of bargain sales from Amazon UK about to drop, running over July 15-16, we're here to tell you the best phone deals available.

Understandably, Amazon has kept tight-lipped about what will be on offer before the event, but it's bumper crop of discounted handsets is now available for all to see.

Amazon gas given us some exciting offers when it comes to mobile phone deals, with impressive iPhone deals and price cuts on top Android devices.

As each smartphone offer comes through, we will be updating this guide, bringing you all of the best deals this year. And not just from Amazon, with a host of retailers jumping on the Prime Day phone deals band-wagon, there should be SIM-free and contracts bargains for every need.

1. Amazon Prime Day phone deals

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB): £649.99 £529 at Amazon

Samsung's most recent Note smartphone has just had £150 slashed off its price tag, making it lovely and affordable. With an S-Pen stylus, beautiful screen and powerful camera, this is one of the best phones on the market right now.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (512GB): £849 £595 at Amazon

If you need all the storage space in the world for your premium smartphone, you can now get the Galaxy Note 9 for 30% off, giving you access to all its impressive features for a lovely low price – this is by far the cheapest we've seen it go, so act fast.

(Image credit: Motorola) Motorola One Vision (128GB): £267.99 £199.99 at Amazon

The Motorola One Vision isn't a 'premium' device technically, but it looks like it – with a 'punch-hole' front camera, 21:9 aspect ratio, and Full HD+ display, you're getting all the tech you'd get in a high-end smartphone, but now it's at a sub-£200 price.

(Image credit: Motorola) Moto G7 (64GB): £219.99 £179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid budget smartphone, Motorola has you covered, and now its reliable Moto G7 is even cheaper with £40 knocked off. If you're looking for an affordable yet powerful smartphone, you can't go wrong with the Moto G7.

(Image credit: Motorola) Moto G6 (64GB): £179.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Motorola's G range are always reliable budget smartphones, and although the Moto G6 has been overshadowed by the Moto G7, that just means it's even more affordable. With £40 off, it's now a steal.

2. Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 8 (64GB): £593 £445 at Amazon

Want a solid iPhone with a decent amount of storage, without breaking the bank? The iPhone 8 has you covered, and now Amazon's giving you a helping hand with this deal that knocks nearly £150 off the asking price.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XS (64GB): £949 £849 at Amazon

Apple is slashing the price of each of its new iPhones by 10%, so that means if you're looking to pick up the latest and greatest iPhone XS in its sleek gray form with 64GB storage, you're in luck with this great deal.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XS (256GB): £1,149 £1029 at Amazon

Want loads of storage, and a great camera to fill it up with, on a sleek premium smartphone? This iPhone XS deal has you covered, slashing a decent £120 off its high asking price. Does that mean it's finally within your budget?

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XS (512GB): £1,349 £1,149 at Amazon

This is the kind of great deal Amazon Prime Day is made for – pick up the premium iPhone XS, with its max storage of 512GB, for £200 less. It's sure to be a popular deal though, so you'll want to act fast if you're considering it.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 7 (32GB): £409 £315 at Amazon

The iPhone 7 is the oldest iPhone Apple still sells, so it's the cheapest too, and with almost £100 knocked off, it could be yours for a great price. It hasn't aged too badly either, so you're not exactly settling for a slow device.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 7 (128GB): £509 £385 at Amazon

This deal gives you the ever-reliable iPhone 7, with enough storage for all your apps, photos and files. At 25% off it's a steal, and although the iPhone 7 is the oldest phone Apple still sells, you can barely tell when you use it.



3. Carphone Warehouse Prime Day phone deals

4. The best of the rest

(Image credit: Carphone Warehouse) Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from Fonehouse | O2 | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

With nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills of just £43, this stands out as one of the best S10 Plus deals around. If you're looking to grab the best phone on the market (or at least in our opinion) over Amazon Prime Day, then look no further. Total cost over 24 months is £877

(Image credit: Apple) iPhone XR from e2save | O2 | £205 upfront (with TECHXR code) | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

For brilliant monthly bills on the iPhone XR, look no further. Thanks to the code TECHXR you only have to pay £205 upfront. Pair that with a monthly cost of £28 and you land yourself a great price on this handset. Topping it off is the 6GB of data that is on offer. Total cost over 24 months is £877

(Image credit: Carphone Warehouse) Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £99 upfront (with MOBTR25 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

Getting monthly bills of £20 on a phone this new is a special kind of mobile phone deal. And luckily, during the Amazon Prime Day period, you can grab one of the best phones on the market for a price this great. Use our exclusive TechRadar code MOBTR25 to knock the upfront cost down to £99. Total cost over 24 months is £579

Three SIM only | 24-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £22 per month, and £11 per month for the first 6 months

Netflix marathons, epic Pokemon Go quests, constant Spotify tunes, this all you can eat data bundle is ideal for the serious mobile user who never needs to worry about poxy thing like data allowances or Wi-Fi. And then you get all of Three's usual bonuses like Go Roam, Go Binge and its Wuntu app for added perks - plus, for a limited time, you'll get the first 6 months for half the cost.



Smarty SIM only | 1 month rolling | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 £18.75 per month

If you've been looking for a brand new unlimited data SIM, look no further. With 1-month flexibility, monthly pricing of just £18.75 and of course, no data caps, this offer is truly unbeatable. The only catch is that you have to get in before it ends on July 16.

