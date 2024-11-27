What's the best Black Friday LG TV deal? I've picked the best LG OLEDs for different budgets

Black Friday is this week, meaning you can score some incredible Black Friday deals across a range of different gadgets including LG's OLED TVs.

LG's OLEDs are among the best TVs out there, offering stellar picture quality even in the more budget-friendly B4 line. Whether you're a gamer after a 4K 120Hz display, or a movie buff wanting to upgrade their home theatre, LG's selection of TVs will do you well.

Below I've listed my favorite LG OLED TV deals in the US and UK, which feature some record-low prices on its 2024 TVs. Highlights include the LG B4 55-inch for $996.99 at Amazon in the US, and the same LG B4 for £899 at Currys in the UK.

Today's best LG TV deals in the US

Today's best LG TV deals in the UK

LG 48-inch C3: was £949 now £899 at Amazon One of 2023's best TVs, the LG C3 is an excellent all-rounder. It delivers stunning OLED picture quality with vivid colours, refined details and strong contrast, as well as a full suite of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports, including 4K, 120Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and more. If you're looking for a TV that can do it all, this is the one. This is close to the cheapest we've ever seen the 48-inch model, and with stock running low (and even running out for other sizes) this might be a deal to snag sooner rather than later.

Our LG C4 OLED review gave the TV four-and-a-half stars thanks to its improved OLED brightness, excellent gaming support thanks to its 144Hz VRR and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode that presents movies in Dolby Vision HDR as the director intended, without having to waste time changing picture settings.

It misses out on HDR10+ support and offers only average sound quality, but this can be remedied by one of the best soundbars - especially one of LG's own which can benefit from Wow Orchestra and Wow Cast features.

The four-star LG B4 has some downgrades in terms of brightness and sound, but is an excellent budget option. Our LG B4 OLED review called it "a great all-around TV" that's perfect for gaming thanks to its HDMI 2.1 ports, and "very good overall picture quality".

Then there's the top-of-the-line LG G4 OLED TV. Yes it's pricey, but the five-star OLED TV offers significant improvements over its predecessor and LG's other TVs to more than justify it's higher price tag. The combination of its second-gen MLA technology and its new Alpha 11 processor is, as our review puts it, "nothing short of phenomenal".

