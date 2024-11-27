What's the best Black Friday LG TV deal? I've picked the best LG OLEDs for different budgets

published

The best deals on LG's OLED TVs

The LG C4 OLED TV next to a sign saying &quot;Big Savings&quot;
(Image credit: Future / LG)
Black Friday is this week, meaning you can score some incredible Black Friday deals across a range of different gadgets including LG's OLED TVs.

LG's OLEDs are among the best TVs out there, offering stellar picture quality even in the more budget-friendly B4 line. Whether you're a gamer after a 4K 120Hz display, or a movie buff wanting to upgrade their home theatre, LG's selection of TVs will do you well.

Below I've listed my favorite LG OLED TV deals in the US and UK, which feature some record-low prices on its 2024 TVs. Highlights include the LG B4 55-inch for $996.99 at Amazon in the US, and the same LG B4 for £899 at Currys in the UK.

Today's best LG TV deals in the US

LG 65-inch C3
LG 65-inch C3: was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV from last year is on sale for $1,296.99 – that's a return to the record-low price for the 65-inch size. This OLED display might be a year old but it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha 9 Gen 6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

42-inch: was $1196.99 now $996.99 at Amazon
77-inch: was $1996.99 now $1,896.99 at Amazon

View Deal
LG 65-inch B4
LG 65-inch B4: was $1,296.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a 2024 OLED TV from LG that's a little more on the budget-friendly side this deal sees the LG B4 65-inch model hit a record-low price of under $1,200. It may be LG's entry-level 2024 OLED, but it delivers more than entry-level performance, with a detailed contrast-rich picture and natural, yet vibrant colors. It also has a good list of gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K 120Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming.

55-inch: now $996.99 at Amazon
77-inch: was $1676.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

View Deal
LG 55-inch C4
LG 55-inch C4: was $1,296.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99 – a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

48-inch: was $1,096.99 now $996.99 at Amazon
65-inch: was $1,696.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon
77-inch: was $2,596.99 now $2,196.99 at Amazon

View Deal
LG 65-inch G4
LG 65-inch G4: was $3,399.99 now $2,296.99 at Amazon

Amazon's deal on the 65-inch version of LG's G4 OLED TV cuts its cost to $2,296 – just $100 more then the record-low price we've seen (though it could be one to hold off on in case the deeper price cut returns). This flagship OLED earned five stars in our LG G4 review, where we praised the powerful brightness and enhanced contrast delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. LG's G-series OLEDs now come with a stand for table mounting, and its impressive gaming features include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

55-inch: was $2599.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon
77-inch: was $4,599.99 now $3,496.99 at Amazon

View Deal

Today's best LG TV deals in the UK

LG 48-inch C3
LG 48-inch C3: was £949 now £899 at Amazon

One of 2023's best TVs, the LG C3 is an excellent all-rounder. It delivers stunning OLED picture quality with vivid colours, refined details and strong contrast, as well as a full suite of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports, including 4K, 120Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and more. If you're looking for a TV that can do it all, this is the one. This is close to the cheapest we've ever seen the 48-inch model, and with stock running low (and even running out for other sizes) this might be a deal to snag sooner rather than later.

View Deal
LG 55-inch B4
LG 55-inch B4: was £1,249 now £899 at Currys

The LG B4 is an entry-level OLED with great features for the price. With a detailed, contrast-rich picture and upgraded Alpha 8 AI Processor, its picture quality is also more premium than its price suggests. The B4 offers more gaming features than its predecessor, the LG B3, including four HDMI 2.1 ports. This deal sees the 55-inch model fall below £900, a bargain for an OLED TV with this screen size.

65-inch: was £1,399 now £1,199 at Currys
77-inch: was £2,299 now £1,999 at Currys

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4
LG 65-inch C4: was £1,597 now £1,498 at Amazon

LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for £1,499, a record low for its 65-inch model. The C4 has impressive brightness, LG's new Alpha 9 AI chip for improved HDR performance, and a bounty of gaming features including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

55-inch: now £1,144 at Amazon
77-inch: now £2,382 at Amazon

View Deal
LG 65-inch G4
LG 65-inch G4: was £3,399 now £2,048 at Amazon

This Amazon deal on the 65-inch version of LG's G4 OLED TV cuts its cost to a record-low £2,048. This flagship OLED earned five stars in our LG G4 review, where we praised the powerful brightness and enhanced contrast delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. LG's 65-inch G-series OLEDs now come with a stand for table-mounting, and its impressive gaming features include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is a solid deal on one of the best TVs available.

55-inch: was £1,699.99 now £1,415 at Amazon
77-inch: was £3,299 now £3,129.90 at Amazon

View Deal

Our LG C4 OLED review gave the TV four-and-a-half stars thanks to its improved OLED brightness, excellent gaming support thanks to its 144Hz VRR and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode that presents movies in Dolby Vision HDR as the director intended, without having to waste time changing picture settings.

It misses out on HDR10+ support and offers only average sound quality, but this can be remedied by one of the best soundbars - especially one of LG's own which can benefit from Wow Orchestra and Wow Cast features.

The four-star LG B4 has some downgrades in terms of brightness and sound, but is an excellent budget option. Our LG B4 OLED review called it "a great all-around TV" that's perfect for gaming thanks to its HDMI 2.1 ports, and "very good overall picture quality".

Then there's the top-of-the-line LG G4 OLED TV. Yes it's pricey, but the five-star OLED TV offers significant improvements over its predecessor and LG's other TVs to more than justify it's higher price tag. The combination of its second-gen MLA technology and its new Alpha 11 processor is, as our review puts it, "nothing short of phenomenal".

