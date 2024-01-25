Walmart's Super Bowl TV deals are live - big-screen 4K TVs from $298

Super Bowl TV deals are officially live at Walmart, which means you can grab a big-screen 4K TV for cheap. The retailer is known for offering incredible prices on massive displays from brands like Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL, and Hisense, and today's discounts certainly don't disappoint.



I've listed all the best Super Bowl TV deals from Walmart below, which include budget big-screen TVs and premium OLED displays, with prices starting at just $298. Some standout offers include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, on sale for a record-low price of $1,549, this LG 4K smart TV for just $498, and the TCL 55-inch QLED 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of $348.



You'll find our full list of Walmart's Super Bowl TV deals below, followed by the best Super Bowl TV sales around the web. This year's Super Bowl takes place on February 11, which means there are just weeks left to grab a new display for the big game.

The best Walmart Super Bowl TV deals

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

Walmart's cheapest Super Bowl TV deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $348 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $348. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $398 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest 65-inch Super Bowl TV deals we've seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This is a great deal on a 70-inch display from LG, marked down to just $498 for the Super Bowl. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Hisense 75-Inch R6 Series 4K UHD TV: was $578 now $498 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The R6 Series TV delivers an impressive picture with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, plus the Roku experience built in for seamless streaming.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,396 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $1,396 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,426.99

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,549. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Walmart

Walmart's Super Bowl TV deals include the highly-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED on sale for $1,596.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's brilliant The Frame TV, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,949 for the 75-inch model. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

More Super Bowl TV sales

