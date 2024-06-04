This concrete and metal OLED TV with a next-gen screen is the stylish set we've been waiting for

Premium tech brand Loewe is well-known for its unusual designs and even more unusual materials, such as its "syno-stone" concrete Iconic TV range. And its new Stellar TV is just as distinctive, with a real concrete back, a brushed aluminum frame and a next-gen OLED panel on the front to rival the best OLED TVs.

The Stellar's OLED panel is a micro lens array META panel. Loewe discussed its OLED panel partnerships with us earlier this year, detailing how it would buy panels from LG and then do its own customization and optimization for advanced ; LG's META tech delivers vastly increased brightness and superb color reproduction compared to previous OLED TVs. Loewe says that the new Stellar TV "delivers unparalleled picture quality for vibrant colors, deep blacks and precise contrast for breath-taking clarity."

It will be available in the UK and Europe, but there's no word on US availability – Loewe doesn't usually offer its TVs there, so this is no surprise.

The rear of the TV is actual concrete. (Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe's Stellar TV delivers serious sound from a stone

In addition to the META OLED panel, Loewe has integrated an entire sound system with a huge 200W of power, and it's all controlled by the new Loewe os9 operating system to deliver all the key streaming apps and on demand services. There's dual-channel digital recording with a triple tuner and an integrated SSD, and if you're into gaming you'll appreciate the four HDMI 2.1 ports with 144Hz VRR.

As you can see from the images it's a good-looking thing, and it's available to begin with in 42-inch and 55-inch variants (though only the 55-inch will have the META panel, with a more standard, less bright OLED panel). There's an included ultra-slim wall mount with cable management, and if you prefer you can specify the optional motorized floor stand which you can control with the remote. Five more models will arrive later this year: 48 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches, 83 inches and a whopping 97 inches.

As ever with Loewe, these are premium products; if you want the 83-inch when it launches later this year, you can expect to pay just under £19,000. Pricing for the 97-inch will be announced closer to launch, which is currently scheduled for January 2025.

Here are the prices and availability for each model:

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 42" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in June at £3,299 / €3,299

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 48" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in July at £3,799 / €3,799

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 55" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in June at £4,299 / €4,299

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 65" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in July at £5,299 / €5,299

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 77" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in October at £9,499 / €9,999

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 83" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in October at £18,999 / €19,999

﻿﻿Loewe stellar 97" Silver OLED Ultra HD SL8 available in January with pricing tbc

That's about double what you'll pay for the LG C4 OLED TV, and still considerably more than the LG G4 OLED TV, which uses the same kind of panel – but doesn't have the beefy sound system, and definitely doesn't have the same industrial (in more ways than one) design cred of the concrete and metal construction.