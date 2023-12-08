These 6 gaming TV deals will get the best out of your PS5 and Xbox Series X

Level up your gaming with these TVs for every budget

If you're looking to get the absolute best out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X, then look no further than the 6 deals below. There's something for everyone - from the budget-conscious to those looking to treat themselves to a premium TV. You'll be glad to know that whatever your price range, you can still get more out of your consoles.

Amongst these selections are some of the best TVs on the market, including our TV and gaming TV of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 the Samsung S90C, the fantastic and versatile LG C3 and the well-stocked but also well-priced mini-LED TV, the Hisense U8K

So if you're looking to treat yourself this festive season and level up your gaming, check out the deals we found below on some of the best gaming TVs that you can get or gift to the gamer in your life.

Best gaming TV deals in the US

TCL Q7 mini-LED TV in beige living roomBest for gaming

TCL 55-inch Q7

Best budget gaming TV 

If you want a good sized, budget gaming TV that's filled with fantastic gaming features, the TCL Q7 is for you. It supports 120Hz, ALLM and AMD Freesync Premium, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats. It also has a Game accelerator VRR for smoother gameplay. It's the perfect TV to gift to the gamer in your life.

Hisense U8K onscreen game menuBest mid-range

Hisense U8K

Best mid-range gaming TV 

The Hisense U8K has a mini-LED display to add extra brightness and color to your games and comes stacked with gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate at 4K, VRR, ALLM, FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 144Hz. As a bonus you can get all this for a very reasonable price, even in big screen sizes such as 75 and 85-inch.

LG C3 OLED TV game menu overlaid on GTA 5 imageBest premium

LG C3

Best premium gaming TV

The LG C3 is yet another entry in LG's long line of excellent gaming TVs. It features 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync across all four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also comes in a wide variety sizes from 42 to 83-inch, meaning you can take your gaming from the bedroom to the living room.

Best gaming TV deals in the UK

TCL C645 lifestyle image in living room on wall Best for gaming

TCL 55-inch C645

Best budget gaming TV

For under £500, this TCL C645 comes stacked with gaming features. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, ALLM and AMD Freesync and Dolby Vision gaming, all in a nice 55-inch size. It's also got a QLED display to brighten the picture plus Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X for your movies.

Samsung Q80C gaming menu onscreenBest mid-range

Samsung Q80C

Best mid-range gaming TV

Packed with gaming features including 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and FreeSync Premium across all four HDMI 2.1 ports, the Samsung Q80C is a superb gaming TV thanks to these features combined with its rich, colorful QLED picture, all for a mid-range price.

Samsung S90CBest premium

Samsung S90C

Best premium gaming TV 

The Samsung S90C is our TV of the year this year thanks to its outstanding, detail-rich and colorful picture and strong performance across the board. With an extensive list of gaming features including 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync and a dedicated Game hub, it's a phenomenal gaming TV as well. 

