Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to its cheapest price yet ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day doesn't start until next week but Amazon has clearly got bored of waiting as it's just dropped the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max to the cheapest prices we've ever seen.

As long as you're an Amazon Prime member, you can now pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99 (was $49.99). But, at just $2 more, you can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 (was $54.99). A worthwhile upgrade for such a small amount of extra cash in our opinion, as it's faster, more responsive and offers a smoother streaming experience with the latest Wifi technology.

Either way, these popular streaming devices are a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution from apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus on any TV with an HDMI port - including many older sets. Amazon's Fire OS may also be faster than the TV's in-built services and add useful features such as voice controls through Alexa.

If you don't have a 4K-compatible TV and just need a basic streaming device for an old HD TV then keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals hub as there are bound to be offers on the basic versions of Amazon's devices during the retailer's big summer sale from July 11.

Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device so one to snap up without needing to wait for Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

To stream shows and movies in 4K you need the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's early Prime Day deal is fantastic as it's the cheapest price ever for this version of the streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and voice controls through Alexa. For the extra $2 it's probably worth getting the Max version for the small performance improvements, though.

We awarded the more premium option four stars out of five in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. We felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.