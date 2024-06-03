A new Apple TV 4K won’t land this month, according to new rumors – and that’s a missed opportunity

The current Apple TV 4K launched way back in 2022, but new rumors predict that a next-gen version won't land at WWDC 2024 this month or anytime soon.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts there will be no hardware announcements at WWDC 2024, which kicks off on June 10. That includes no new AirTag 2 (which apparently won't arrive until 2025) and Gurman states that "a new Apple TV isn't imminent either".

Gurman previously predicted that Apple could launch a new Apple TV in the first half of 2024, though that rumor was from early 2023 and there has been little speculation about Apple's streaming box since then.

The main rumors about a next-gen Apple TV back then were that it would have an upgraded processor like the A17 Pro. The latter would make sense given fresher rumors that it's likely a minimum requirement to run Apple's new on-device AI. Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo have also predicted a new Apple TV could also hit a lower price point than the current 64GB model's $129 / £149 / AU$219 mark.

But recently we saw more interesting rumors resurface that Apple could be planning to add a built-in camera to a future Apple TV. That camera could support both FaceTime video calls and gesture controls, according to Mark Gurman – but it isn't clear whether the tech would be for Apple's next streaming box or a future version.

Either way, it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for a revamped version of the Apple TV 4K, though WWDC 2024 could still bring tvOS 18 news for existing owners...

Still the best streaming box?

The Apple TV 4K (2022) has arguably extended its lead at the top of our guide to the best TV streaming boxes by simply not plastering its home screen with advertisements. Ad creep has become a growing concern on Roku and Google TV devices, with Amazon also doubling down on Prime Video ads – with Fire TV equivalents coming next.

That's why it's a shame to hear that Apple apparently doesn't have imminent plans to update its streaming box, which increasingly stands alone as a premium, ad-free experience.

The current 4K box is still more than capable, but the Apple TV could extend its lead by adding a new AI-capable processor, better voice controls, and, in particular, those rumored gesture controls that could make losing its remote far less annoying.

Still, existing owners could get some software upgrades at WWDC 2024. Last year at WWDC 2023, tvOS 17 delivered some pretty big upgrades including FaceTime calls (using your iPhone or iPad) and a redesigned Control Center.

If WWDC 2024 reveals some similarly big new features – including perhaps support for video game streaming apps like GeForce Now – that will soften the blow of the increasingly long wait for a next-gen version of Apple's streaming box.